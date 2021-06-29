You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot featured
COTTAGE GROVE HOME TALENT

Firemen beat Rio Railmen in strong 10-1 victory

  • 1 min to read

The Cottage Grove Firemen picked up a 10-1 win over the Rio Railmen on Sunday, June 27.

After scoring a run in the first and second innings, the Fireman pushed their lead to 6-0 after a four-run third inning. Two more runs in the fourth gave Cottage Grove an 8-0 lead.

The Railmen responded with their lone run in the fifth inning, but the Firemen added two runs in the ninth to give them a 10-1 victory.

Tristen Herber and Paul Patten each recorded three hits for the Fireman. Nick Herbig went two for three, and Pete Strommen batted two for six. Alan Myrold and Graham Schroeder-Gasser both got a hit.

The win brings the Fireman’s record to 3-2 and places them in fourth place in the Eastern Section standings.

Tags

Recommended for you