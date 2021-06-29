Firemen beat Rio Railmen in strong 10-1 victory

The Cottage Grove Firemen picked up a 10-1 win over the Rio Railmen on Sunday, June 27.
After scoring a run in the first and second innings, the Fireman pushed their lead to 6-0 after a four-run third inning. Two more runs in the fourth gave Cottage Grove an 8-0 lead.
The Railmen responded with their lone run in the fifth inning, but the Firemen added two runs in the ninth to give them a 10-1 victory.
Tristen Herber and Paul Patten each recorded three hits for the Fireman. Nick Herbig went two for three, and Pete Strommen batted two for six. Alan Myrold and Graham Schroeder-Gasser both got a hit.
The win brings the Fireman’s record to 3-2 and places them in fourth place in the Eastern Section standings.