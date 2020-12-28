Did you know that bike registration is required in the city of Monona? Chances are, given that only 11 people in the entire city registered bikes last year, probably not.
In city of Monona code, section 168-3 states "no person shall ride or use a bicycle customarily kept in the city of Monona upon any public street, highway or alley in the city unless licensed and registered..."
That registration process currently involves registering a bike within 10 days of acquiring it by sending a bike registration form and $3 fee to the city, then placing a registration sticker on your bike after the Monona Police Department sends you one.
One Monona city councilor wants to change that process, however. Councilor Kristie Goforth spoke during the public appearance portion of Wednesday's Public Safety Commission to urge the discontinuation of the current system.
She said there are three things the city could do:
1. Make no change and keep the ordinance as it is
2. Dedicate time and resources to a marketing campaign to promote the city's registration program
3. Repeal the ordinance and recommend that residents register their bikes with a free national program such as Bike Index or Garage 529
Goforth is in support of the third option, saying that both programs cross reference each other's systems in case of stolen bikes. Goforth said her most expensive bike is registered with Bike Index and if it were stolen and showed up in another city, police could potentially search the Index and get her bike back.
Monona's current system isn't the answer, she said.
"It's clearly not an efficient process nor is it being promoted or encouraged," she said in an email. "Last year in Monona, 11 bikes were registered resulting in $33 in revenue for the city. The time required for officers to log the registrations probably negates the minimal revenue raised. And there is also a cost to print stickers."
Beyond that, it can discourage biking and become an equity issue.
"The only way for officers to enforce it is to stop cyclists which discourages them from riding," Goforth said. "We are a sustainability champion city so of course we don't want to be discouraging cycling which reduces one's carbon footprint, leads to better health and is the main mode of transportation for some. This is not a high priority item for our officers so I doubt any stops were made last year."
Monona Police Operations Lieutenant Curtis Wiegel said officers do not make stops for bike registrations. They only look for stickers if a stolen bike is recovered.
He said he wouldn't be upset if the system went away, and said a voluntary compliance system is probably the best way to go.
Goforth's discussion at Wednesday's meeting was just the first step to getting the ordinance on the Monona City Council agenda and potentially making any changes.
