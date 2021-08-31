Cottage Grove PD searches for missing person

Editor's note: A previous version of the story incorrectly listed the phone number the police department. Please contact 608-839-4652 with information.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Dane County woman last seen on Progress Drive in Cottage Grove.
According to Dane County Dispatch, the Cottage Grove Police Department is currently searching for a missing 65-year-old woman.
Janet Pulvermacher is described as a 65-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with blue eyes and gray long hair. Pulvermacher was last seen wearing a geometric patterned bathrobe and no shoes. The Cottage Grove Police Department is currently searching for Pulvermacher, who is missing on foot.
Anyone with information on the missing person should contact the department at 608-839-4652.