Monona Grove girls volleyball 5-3 at UW-Whitewater Invitational

The Silver Eagles started off the volleyball season with a 5-3 record at the UW-Whitewater Invitational on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28.
In match one, Monona Grove won in straight sets (25-15, 25-20) against Evansville. In the second match, the Silver Eagles were defeated (16-25, 17-25) by Merril.
After a three-set loss to Platteville (21-25, 25-13, 10-15) in match three, the Silver Eagles went on a winning streak.
Straight-set wins against Jefferson (25-18, 25-14), Tremper (25-18, 25-12) and St. Joseph (25-18, 25-18) and a three-set win against Indian Trail (25-22, 20-25, 15-13) put the Silver Eagles on a four-match streak.
A loss to Randolph (12-25, 19-25) in match eight put the Silver Eagles at 5-3 for the weekend.
Senior setter Jada Braun led the team with 127 assists for the tournament. Senior outside hitter Gabby Rivera served 11 aces.
Junior defensive specialist Dani Lucey had 60 digs, while sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice had a team high 45 kills and 10 blocks.