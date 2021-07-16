Biergarten at the Beach is back on

Annual traditions and events in Monona are continuing to return this summer after largely disappearing due to COVID-19.
On July 22, the city’s parks and recreation department will put on an installment of its seasonal Biergarten at the Beach event at Schluter Park on Winnequah Road.
The summer-time event was set to kick off June 17, but was shut down early due to thunderstorms.
As long as the weather holds out, Monona Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Anderson said July 22 will mark the first time in two years that the event has been in full swing.
“We didn’t do any of them last summer because of the pandemic and the public health orders,” Anderson said. “But I think there’s very much an appetite for getting back to normal, and we’re pretty fortunate that Monona’s vaccination rate is incredibly high for adults.”
Biergarten at the Beach will feature live music, beer, yard games and dancing. Part of the proceeds will help fund the installment of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) certified boat launch at Schluter Beach.
“Tip jars will fundraise for a new ADA kayak launch at Schluter Beach,” said Anderson. “It’s a really cool project, and hopefully we’ll have that installed by spring of 2022.”
Live music will be provided by Avian Aura, a local two-piece folk band, with food available from PA’PA’s BBQ food truck.
Festivities will run from 5-8 p.m.
“The biergartens are a great way to socialize with friends and neighbors,” Anderson said. “With the pool opening up and having the biergartens and the 4th of July festival, it certainly is a welcome sight.”
After July 22, the next Biergarten event is set for Aug. 19.