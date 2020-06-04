City pledges community conversation on racial biases

Monona city officials huddled the afternoon of Wednesday, June 3, to respond to the backlash from an incident in which police officers temporarily detained a black man after a neighbor reported him as a suspicious person. The man, Keonte Furdge, was later found to be staying at the home with the approval of the owner.
“We sincerely apologize for the distress this situation caused the resident, and we take it seriously. We cannot begin to understand the frustration caused by this situation but know that it is our responsibility as elected officials to put in the work to do so,” according to a statement from the city.
Officials said the incident would be investigated by an outside agency.
“This serves as a teachable moment for all of us,” officials said. “Even if an outside investigation shows that our established police procedures were followed in responding to this call, this incident necessitates a larger conversation about what are appropriate procedures.”
The call to police
Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said a woman in the 5100 block Arrowhead Drive called the police at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday June 2, to report a suspicious person at her neighbor’s house. The previous resident had died, and the home had been vacant. The woman identified the man sitting in front of the house as African-American, but that information was not conveyed to responding officers.
When officers arrived at the home they found the front door unsecured. They knocked and announced their presence, Ostrenga said.
Officers could hear someone talking inside, but nobody answered the door.
“Following protocol, believing this was possibly a burglary to a residence, they entered the house with guns drawn,” Ostrenga said.
The chief said the homeowner’s son was contacted. He confirmed a friend of the detained man, Toren Young, was the renter, but he knew Furdge.
Ostrenga said the handcuffs were removed, and officers apologized for the misunderstanding.
Later that day, Young and Furdge filed a formal compliant at the police department. Ostrenga said one of the officers involved met with them again and apologized.
Renters respond
Young, in a lengthy post on social media, said that in explaining his and Furdge’s frustration, officers said they were following procedures and that is was a misunderstanding.
“They were right in the fact that this was a misunderstanding but, this is misunderstanding that we as a community cannot accept nor afford,” Young said. “All it took was one wrong move and the outcome would have been very different. We can do better than this. I understand police have protocol and procedures they have to follow, but that doesn’t mean all of their protocols and procedures are appropriate, and it’s time for change. It’s time for the community to stand up and speak up on how all members of our community can feel ‘protected and served.’”
The city’s statement acknowledged Young’s message and pledged to improve.
“The fact that this incident occurred in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd and the recent protests across the country regarding social justice only reinforces our need to evaluate how we operate in Monona,” officials said. “It has been said over the last few days that we can do better. We can and must do better. All members of our community need to feel safe, valued and protected, and we commit to making changes necessary to ensure that occurs.”
Young said the problem is more than just with the police department, though. He said it extends throughout the community.
“While speaking to two of the officers, they mentioned it is very common for them to get calls from members of the community because they fear black people. They stated a black person can be doing something as simple as walking their dog and the police are called to make sure nothing suspicious is going on,” he said. “We can do better than this. If you’re a white person … can you imagine being stopped by police and questioned while you were simply walking your dog all because someone in the neighborhood said you look suspicious? The reality is this all is a community problem just as much as it is a policing problem.”
Young called on the police department to partner with the black members of the community to ensure they have a high quality of life in Monona, the same as white residents. He also urged the police department to lead the charge to take measures to bridge the racial gap in the city to put an end to the harassment black people are dealing with in this community.
City officials’ promise
City officials said they understood that in their role as community leaders, they must set the right example for others. They committed the city to:
– Have the incident investigated by an independent, outside organization and consider any recommendations from that review.
– Review police department training methods to ensure they eliminate implicit racial bias.
– Continue the practice of training officers on the use of body and de-escalation practices.
– Review police department organizational policies and procedures on situation de-escalation and use of force.
– Organize a community conversation, facilitated by a professional, on racial biases that exist with the community and how the city can address them.
“We have a high-quality police department, with committed professionals whom we support,” officials said. “However, we will utilize what we learn to make structural changes for the betterment of our community.”
In the interest of full transparency, officials said they plan to release the body camera footage of the call, after redacting personal identifying information, as soon as possible.
Young: ‘Avoid misunderstanding’
Young said white residents need not fear their black neighbors.
“For the white folks in the community who are intimidated, scared or threatened by black people or any other person of color in your neighborhood and are unfamiliar with them because they are new to your neighborhood, I encourage you to stop by and say hello, introduce yourself, welcome them to the neighborhood, or even give them a smile and wave,” he said. “When you take the opportunity to talk to us, you’ll see that we are not what the media often portrays us, as and we just want to feel safe and like we belong in our neighborhood just like you do.
“It’s time for us to do better and initiate change.”
