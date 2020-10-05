Monona Grove High School senior Emma True has signed a letter of intent to participate on the women’s track and field team at St. Mary of the Woods College (SMWC) in Indiana. The school is west of Indianapolis along the Illinois border.
“I chose to sign with SMWC because it’s a smaller school and you can really get to know everyone, which is what I was looking for in a school,” True said. “The track coaches said I was already succeeding in high school with time ranges so they knew I would be able to decrease that time in college.”
As a sophomore in 2019, True ran a personal best 14.28 in the 100-meter dash at the Baraboo Freshman-Sophomore Invitational and finished sixth in the 200-meter dash at the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament in Sun Prairie.
True said she plans to work on her technique with hopes of lower times if there is a track and field season in 2021.
“Coach (Sharon) Fritz and (assistant) coach Sean Ferrell have helped me tremendously over the years to get me to the place I’m at right now,” True said. “Andrew Bellamy has also helped me in strength and conditioning during the off season.”
True’s head coach in college will be Zach Whitkanack, who was first hired to the job in May 2018.
“I am thrilled to announce the signing of Emma True for the 2021 Women’s Track & Field class,” he said. “Emma is a hard worker and a very successful student athlete. I look forward to working with Emma over the next four years.”
