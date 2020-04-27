When Gov. Tony Evers extended the safer-at-home order until May 26, he probably didn’t know about Anita Zahorsky. The Cottage Grove woman will close her City Looks Salon and leave the hair styling business after 34 years effective Friday, May 1, for a variety of reasons, but she won’t be able to tell her clients in person.
The profession has guided her through life – she met her husband, Scott, and married him, but also mourned his death while owning City Looks Salon. She’s worked in three locations in Cottage Grove, brought up two children (one of whom will be a junior next year at UW-La Crosse), and now is leaving the profession without being able to say goodbye to her “family.”
Zahorsky arrived at The Captain’s Chair, a salon located in East Towne Mall, before it was bought by Regis.
“Like just for a year, year and a half, but not for very long,” Zahorsky said.
After that, she recalled the fateful day she decided to use the tanning bed at the Village Hair Cutters, which was located at the corner of Cottage Grove Road and Main Street in Cottage Grove – just a couple doors away from the former Herald-Independent office.
“We found a house in Cottage Grove in 1991 and it just happened that I went to Village Hair Cutters to use their tanning bed and Marlys, the owner of Village Hair Cutters, offered me a job. Village Hair Cutters was only three blocks or two blocks from my house, so it was just nice and close,” Zahorsky said.
But eventually, her late husband, Scott, encouraged her to open her own salon, and City Looks was born.
“Well, my biggest thing is I love the ‘what if’ game – What if, what if? Right? Like, OK, so what if I don’t do this? Am I going to go to my death bed saying ‘Oh, I wish I would have tried that.’ I’m a firm believer in the ‘what if’ game or, ‘what if I try it? What if I opened my own salon? What if it doesn’t work well, then I go back and work in another salon.’ But at least I knew that I was going to try this and I was going to be able to offer … what I believed my clients wanted and deserved and just to have this clean, calming, quiet atmosphere that they could come in, relax and enjoy and be able to have what they want,” Zahorsky said.
She found a space – renovated by her husband with the help of some close friends and clients – in a location that now houses a chiropractic clinic.
Three years later, when the Clock Tower Center opened, the opportunity to move to a new location and reunite with a former Village Hair Cutters stylist proved to be too good to pass up. And it also allowed Zahorsky more space to offer massage therapy.
“We’ve had (a few) massage therapists in there,” Zahorsky remembered. “Our last massage therapist went to school to become an RN, and she’s great. She’s doing what she was meant to do in this life. She’s amazing.”
Eventually, the job began to take its toll on her physically.
“I’m going into my 34th year of doing hair, and I think that my clients know that. I mean, I would like to think my clients notice that I will do backflips for them. I will come in earlier, I’ll stay later. I’m known to come in on my days off if I’m able. … I’ve never been shy to long hours, but unfortunately because of that for so many years, my neck and my back hurt all the time,” Zahorsky said. “My hand started cracking to the point where I had to rub them out just so they wouldn’t cramp, like in a disfiguration, you know, where you had to kind of rub it out of your hands and go back to normal.”
It’s best to leave now, she said, because she wants to be able to take care of herself and others.
“My fear is that when I do (retire), in my older years, I want to make sure that I can take care of myself, that I’m not — I don’t have those (physical) concerns,” Zahorsky said.
She said she made the decision to retire before the coronavirus pandemic required all businesses like barbershops and hair salons to close because of the connection with close physical contact. But the safer-at-home order hasn’t made her decision any easier, either.
“This was before the virus even happened. The virus has really nothing to do with it. It’s just that the timing of it all was really hard because for the last seven weeks of work, I was gonna work my behind off,” Zahorsky said. “You know, I was going to work so hard at getting all my clients in. I really wanted to tell all my clients in person, because they’re my family. And then the virus happened. So, there are some people that I haven’t been able to tell in person. And it is heartbreaking for me.”
She said even though this article will inform some of her clients, she will have to call them individually to let them know she’s officially done as of May 1.
“And there again, it breaks my heart to have to call them during a pandemic and then, ‘Oh yeah, now I’m not going to go back to work, and now I know your hair is really …’ you know, I feel horrible,” Zahorsky admitted. “So that just breaks my heart that much more. I’ve shed a lot of tears over this.”
Then there are the customers. One has stuck with her from The Captain’s Chair days. Others have been with her a little less time than that.
“I have these two teenage boys, Adam and Jason, and when they come in, I look forward to these kids coming in, because I can say, ‘OK, what is up with … ’ and we can talk football and we can talk baseball and it is the most fun time,” said Zahorsky, who took a lot of ribbing from her Packers fan customers because as a Minnesota native she’s remained loyal to the Purple People Eater Vikings. “And we’re all in this great conversation, but it just shows that it doesn’t matter how old they are. It’s all around conversation – it doesn’t matter how old they are. But the one that I really will miss is my 93-year-old, Joann.”
At one point, she paused. “I didn’t realize this is going to be emotional. Wow. Memory.”
When asked what she’ll miss about Joann, there were similar statements about her other customers whom she considers to be family: “Her sweetness. I’ve just cut her hair for so long and truthfully … I’ve cut her husband’s hair, and he has since passed, her son, her sister who passed, her nephew. I’ve cut her hair for so many years, and she reminds me of just how sweet this industry can be. You know, it brings me back to really my roots of when I started. And then she doesn’t color her hair, you know, just the … I don’t know. I don’t have my adjectives.”
During her tenure as a business owner, Zahorsky was a member of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce and active in her church. But one particular experience in the UW Oncology Department comes to mind for her.
“There was this patient who got married, and it was so fun, because I got to fix her wig and put on her makeup for her and be a witness to their wedding – Sally, she died a couple months later,” Zahorsky remembered. “But, those are really, those are special moments to be able to do my craft, just because I can and have it mean something.”
While she will miss her client family, there are a couple of things she won’t miss about her work – paperwork being one of them – and another has to do with her salon’s location next to a certain national pizza business.
“That’s probably another thing I won’t miss is the smell of Pizza Hut. You know, I had to smell Pizza Hut all the time, which didn’t help when I love Pizza Hut,” Zahorsky said. “So, when I would forget to bring food – which was, as we know, a lot of times … and anybody who knows me knows that the way to my heart is through my stomach. But to smell Pizza Hut when you were really hungry was extremely hard.”
Zahorsky said she will miss each different conversation she had with her client family. Some of them would give her advice. Others would lean on her.
“You know how many cups of coffee I’ve shared with clients? I … would pull up a chair and have a cup of coffee and just have coffee with my clients and talk. Most of the time I wouldn’t go in back unless if I was going to go eat my lunch. Otherwise I would just pull up a chair, have a cup of coffee with them and we would talk.
“I valued that time. I loved that time – a simple cup of coffee, the great conversation – oh, and on the side I get to do their hair,” Zahorsky said. “You know, it’s funny because I was just thinking about Scott again and the amount of people who supported me financially when I wasn’t able to work or I could keep paying the bills without worry was incredible, because I knew that my clients also loved me for me, not just because I did their hair.”
