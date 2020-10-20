On Tuesday at approximately 12:02 a.m., Monona Police Officers were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station at 2501 Royal Ave. in the City of Monona for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect was described as a stocky black male in his twenties, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 tall, wearing a black sweatshirt with a white t-shirt wrapped around his face. The suspect implied he had a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The male fled south on foot.

A K-9 track was attempted, which led to the area of Industrial Drive and Kilgust Road where the suspect most likely got into a vehicle.

This incident is pending further investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, the Monona Police Department urge you to contact them at (608) 222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Tags

Load comments