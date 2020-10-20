On Tuesday at approximately 12:02 a.m., Monona Police Officers were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station at 2501 Royal Ave. in the City of Monona for a report of an armed robbery.
The suspect was described as a stocky black male in his twenties, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 tall, wearing a black sweatshirt with a white t-shirt wrapped around his face. The suspect implied he had a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The male fled south on foot.
A K-9 track was attempted, which led to the area of Industrial Drive and Kilgust Road where the suspect most likely got into a vehicle.
This incident is pending further investigation.
If anyone has information on this incident, the Monona Police Department urge you to contact them at (608) 222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.