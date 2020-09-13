Monona Ald. Kristie Goforth has been appointed to the Dane County Parks Commission by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment on Sept. 3.
Goforth joins seven other commission members including Chair Dave Ripp from Waunakee, Analiese Eicher from Sun Prairie, Vice Chair Tom Thoresen from Fitchburg, Nan Bogue from Madison, Stefanie Brouwer from Cross Plains, Grace Moran from Mount Horeb, and youth member Sam Kaufmann from Madison West High School.
“I’m incredibly honored to represent Monona on the commission and play a part in protecting Dane County’s natural resources and historic and cultural sites,” GoForth said in a release. “My grandfather was a conservation warden on an island in Lake Huron and I believe he’s smiling down on me right now. As a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, I feel like this role is in my blood. I’m excited to take part.”
The commission supports Dane County’s Land and Water Resources Department by working to protect and enhance Dane County’s natural, cultural, and historic resources. It also supports communities, local governments, and other agencies in their resource management and protection activities.
Dane County has over two dozen recreational parks, over 100 miles of trails, numerous wildlife hunting areas, and 17 dog parks.
