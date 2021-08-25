McFarland girls golf ninth at Milton, fourth at Lake Mills

Brynne Bieri
Brynne Bieri hits a tee shot at the best ball invitational on Thursday, Aug. 26. Bieri and Emily Fenrick had the lowest score for McFarland wi…
The Spartans finished ninth at the Best Ball Invitational at Oak Ridge in Milton on Thursday, Aug. 19.
In a best ball format, two girls are paired together and whoever scores the best on each hole is the score they use. The pair of Brynne Bieri and Emily Fenrick earned the best score for McFarland with a 101.
“Brynne Bieri is a junior. She played her first varsity match which was 18 (holes), and that’s all she’s played right now, but she’s done really well for someone who hasn’t played a whole lot,” said McFarland head coach Christopher Duerk.
The pair earned par on the third, twelfth and thirteenth hole. The pair also scored a birdie on the fourteenth hole.
Nikkia Kohn and Emily Schoeller shot a 104, aided by pars on eleven and seventeen. Megan Gates and Julia Spilling scored a 110 with par on holes two and fourteen.
“We’ve had girls on vacation and had some high-school activities for link crew, so we’ve kind of mixed and matched players that are willing to step up and play varsity,” said Duerk. “We haven’t had our full crew together yet, but with all things considered it’s been pretty good.”
Team scores: Janesville Craig 250, Oregon 263, Milton 269, Madison West 286, Monona Grove 293, Fort Atkinson 298, Mukwonago 300, Janesville Parker 309, McFarland 315, Watertown 339.
Nikkia Kohn
Nikkia Kohn putts the ball into the hole at the Best Ball Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Lake Mills
The McFarland girls golf team earned a fourth-place finish with a score of 218 at the Lake Mills Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Nikkia Kohn shot the lowest score for the Spartans with a 52, aided by a par on the fifth hole. Emily Fenrick carded a 54 for nine holes.
Megan Gates and Julia Spilling both shot a 56 with Spilling earning a par on the eighth hole. Jaya Deckard’s score of 66 was not used in the team tally.
Team scores: East Troy 180, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Jefferson 198, McFarland 218, Clinton 233, Beloit Turner 235, Evansville 249, Cambridge 260