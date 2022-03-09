College Basketball: Peighton Nelson named freshman of the year and Jake Schroeckenthaler named first all conference

A pair of former Silver Eagles were recognized by their respective collegiate basketball conferences with awards.
Jake Schroeckenthaler was named First Team All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference as the league office released its 2021-22 season awards on Wednesday, March 2. The awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove led the NACC in both scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 21.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He also led the conference in double-doubles with 15, helping Edgewood College to an 11-14 record.
Schroeckenthaler ranks fourth nationally with 232 field goals made and he is 60th in field goal percentage (55.8). He played 31.3 minutes per game and was also solid defensively, leading the NACC with 1.48 blocked shots per game. He scored in double figures in every game this season and reached 20-plus points 14 times, while scoring 30 or more four times.
Schroeckenthaler played high school basketball at Monona Grove High School. A three-year varsity player, Schroeckenthaler averaged 19.7 points per game in his senior season, eclipsing more than 1,000 career points scored.
Last year, Schroeckenthaler, along with teammate Jake Negus was named First Team in the North Division.
Peighton Nelson earned the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Freshman of the Year honors for the Hillsdale College women’s basketball team in the 2021-22 season.
In a G-MAC campaign where the conversation was dominated by fifth-year seniors and returning starters, Nelson was a rarity – a freshman new to the college game who started for the Chargers from day one. Nelson was an instant-impact player the moment she first stepped on the court, averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 assists per game, the college said in a release.
From the first game, Nelson made key contributions for the Chargers as a ball-handler and distributor, finishing the season with seven games with five or more assists, and as a lockdown defender , serving as Hillsdale’s primary on-ball defender of opposing point guards.
As the season wore on and Nelson grew more comfortable as a scorer, the Cottage Grove, Wisconsin native’s offensive game began to blossom. Five of her 11 double-figure scoring outings came in the Chargers’ final six games, including career highs of 16 points in back-to-back outings at Malone and Walsh. Those final outings provide a glimpse at what Nelson could be on a consistent basis next season with a summer of further development as a player, the college said.
A four-year varsity player on the Silver Eagles, Nelson scored more than 500 points in her high school career.