McKenna Warnock and the Iowa women's college basketball team qualify for NCAA Tournament

A former basketball player from Monona Grove High School will be playing in the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Iowa junior guard McKenna Warnock, a 2018 graduate, scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 74-67 win over Indiana on Sunday, March 6 in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship game. The win was the first Big Ten Tournament title for Warnock, and Iowa received an automatic qualifier in the field of 68 teams.
While most of the national media attention goes to sensational sophomore guard and teammate Caitlin Clark, who currently leads all of the players in Division 1 with 27.4 points per game, Warnock has played a role on the Hawkeyes as their third-leading scorer with 11.4 points per game.
“She is a big, strong guard that has the ability to play inside out offensively and guard a variety of players defensively. One of the best parts of her game in high school was her ability to stuff the stat sheet and that has continued in her time at Iowa,” said Monona Grove girls basketball coach Tyler Kuehl.
Warnock, a four-year varsity starter on the Silver Eagles, was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and Miss Wisconsin Basketball. Jumping from the Badger Conference to the Big Ten Conference, Warnock was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, playing in all 30 games, while averaging eight points a game.
“McKenna made the jump from high school to college basketball pretty quickly,” said Kuehl. “She had so much experience playing against high-level competition while in high school and had a consistent work ethic and focus on getting better. Her combination of size and athleticism also made her ready to make the jump right away.”
The 2021-22 season has not been easy for Warnock or the Hawkeyes. Warnock missed four games due to a fractured wrist, and Iowa had to cancel three games in the beginning of the season due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
This will be Iowa’s second trip to the NCAA Tournament in Warnock’s career. With the 2020 tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season saw the Hawkeyes make a run in the tournament, defeating Central Michigan and Kentucky in the first two rounds before losing to UConn in the Sweet Sixteen. In the 2020-21 season, Warnock improved to averaging 12 points a game, the third-highest on the team.
Iowa opens the tournament against Illinois State on Friday, March 18.