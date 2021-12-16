Monona Grove boys hockey defeats Stoughton, loses to DeForest

Although the Monona Grove boys hockey team outshot DeForest 42-20, the Silver Eagles could not come away with a win, losing 2-1 on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Sophomore forward Wyatt Groth scored in the first period, assisted by junior forward Eliot Sheahan and sophomore defenseman Huntley Williams.
DeForest tied the game in the second period with Sam Bachman scoring on a power play, assisted by Alex Rashid and Bobby Shaw. Shaw hit the go-ahead goal for the Norskies in the third period.
Senior goalie Devon Hesthaven saved 18 shots in the loss. Monona Grove is 1-2 on the season.
Monona Grove 1, DeForest 2
Monona Grove 1 0 0 1
DeForest 0 1 1 2
1st period
M- Wyatt Groth (Eliot Sheahan, Huntley Williams), 1:59.
2nd period
D- Sam Bachman (PP) (Alex Rashid, Bobby Shaw), 1:58.
3rd period
D- Shaw, 3:35.
Five first-period goals helped Monona Grove pick up its first win this season with a 9-2 defeat of Stoughton on Friday, Dec. 10.
Sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio put MG up 1-0 off an assist from senior forward Max Unitan. Colton Vinson of Stoughton scored off a power play, assisted by Colby Thompson and again off an assist from Hayden Schreier to put the Vikings up 2-1.
From there, it was all Monona Grove as Unitan scored on a power play, assisted by sophomore defenseman Eli Theiler and senior forward Daniel Hawker. Sophomore forward Wyatt Groth added back-to-back goals, assisted by sophomore defenseman Huntley Williams and by junior forward Eliot Sheahan. Junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham took the fifth goal, putting the Silver Eagles up 5-2.
In the second period, Unitan added a goal off an assist from sophomore defensive Connor Churches. Williams scored in the third period, off assists from Unitan and Churches. Sheahan pushed the score to 8-2 with Groth providing the assist.
Churches scored the ninth goal for the Silver Eagles as they earned their first victory. Sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke had 20 saves in the win.
Monona Grove 9, Stoughton 2
M- 5 1 3 9
S- 2 0 0 2
1st period
M- Nicolo Quartuccio (Max Unitan), 1:06. S- Colton Vinson (Colby Thompson), 3:23. S- Colton Vinson, (PP) (Hayden Schreier), 5:00. M- Max Unitan, (PP) (Eli Theiler, Daniel Hawker), 5:46. M- Wyatt Groth (Huntley Williams), 7:04. M- Wyatt Groth (Eliot Sheahan), 8:15. M- Triton Karns-Bingham, 16:47.
2nd period
M- Max Unitan (Connor Churches), 0:38.
3rd period
M- Huntley Williams (Max Unitan, Connor Churches), 0:51. M- Eliot Sheahan (Wyatt Groth), 5:28. M- Connor Churches, 11:10.