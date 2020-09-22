The Monona City Council is close to adopting police reforms it began working on in June.
On Sept. 21, Police Chief Walter Ostrenga walked council members through updates to a series of policies recently recommended by the city’s Public Safety Committee.
The council expects to adopt the policies on Oct. 5.
The proposed updates address vehicle pursuits, officer code of conduct, use of force, use of less-lethal weapons and use of deadly force.
Ostrenga, who is set to retire later this fall, focused in his walk-through on “8 Can’t Wait,” policy updates the council had asked to be made.
Among the proposed updates:
• Officers would be required to intervene if they witness gross misconduct, excessive force or other forms of negligence by other officers.
• Strangle holds and choke holds would be banned “unless the situation requires the use of deadly force.”
• Officers would be prohibited from shooting at a moving vehicle unless someone in that vehicle “poses a deadly threat.”
• Officers would have to exhaust “all other reasonable alternatives,” before using excessive force and, "when possible," would need to give a verbal warning before using deadly force.
• The department would have in place a matrix that defines the types of force and weapons allowed to be used in specific situations.
• The department would have a comprehensive reporting policy on the use of force and threats of force.
Ostrenga stressed that the policies proposed would be “living documents,” subject to additional future changes.
He said the policy updates emphasize de-escalation of incidents and the use of force “judiciously…as a last resort." He said they mirror policies in place in other municipalities across Wisconsin.
He said there is an urgency, following a summer of civil unrest, to getting the changes on the books.
“Anything we do can do to improve our policies now is good,” Ostrenga said.
Ostrenga said he’s sensed Monona police officers are eager for the updated guidance.
“They want to do their job better. But they also want to go home at the end of their shift, so they want to be safe,” he said.
Ald. Nancy Moore called the proposed updates “a good effort,” to ensure police officers have needed tools.
However, ultimately, “it’s less about the tools themselves, and more about how the tools are applied," Moore added. Ensuring that this happens equitably is especially important, she said.
Ald. Doug Wood said he was glad to see the proposed updates. “We’ve definitely seen some improvement,” he said.
The council, in related action, unanimously on Sept. 21 approved a policy on the use of tire deflator devices. Commonly known as Stop Sticks, police can deploy them to end a vehicle pursuit or to stop a reckless driver.
