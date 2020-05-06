The Monona Grove School Board will meet in special session Wednesday, May 6, when members are expected to approve a contract for a new principal at Monona Grove High School.
There are three finalists for the job, according to information published in the high school newsletter for May – Jonathan Rouse, Mitch McGrath and Adam Kurth.
Rouse has been with the Monona Grove School District for two years. He is the current 4K-12 curriculum coordinator and MG21 Charter School middle campus administrator. His previous administrative experience includes three years as principal at Riverside Middle School in Watertown and six years as assistant principal at Sun Prairie High School.
McGrath has served the Madison Metropolitan School District for 16 years and is the current assistant principal at West High School. Previously, he served three years as principal at Marshall High School, one year as assistant principal at La Follette High School and three years as assistant principal at Portage High School.
Kurth is the principal at Cedarburg High School and has been with that district for four years. He also spent two years as principal at Luxemburg-Casco High School in Luxemburg and three years as assistant principal at West Bend East and West Bend West high schools.
The chosen candidate will replace Paul Brost, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The school board will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the board room at the district offices at 5301 Monona Drive.
