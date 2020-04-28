Dean Bowles’ tenure on the Monona Grove School Board is at an end, following his decision not to seek a fourth term.
At 87, he has been involved in education his entire adult life, an he’s been an active Monona resident since he moved to the community with his wife, Ann, in 1966.
“I was the staff person for the Assembly Education Committee in California,” he said.
In that role, he conducted background research on educational policy issues at a time when the concept of full-time staff for the legislators was just beginning.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps; a three-time Fulbright Scholar, with time spent in Finland, St. Lucia and Latvia; a former alder and mayor of Monona; the deputy state superintendent of public instruction in Wisconsin; and a UW-Madison professor emeritus in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.
Starting in California
Bowles grew up in California and attended several schools there. His father instilled in him the desire for education. All his father’s post high school education came from night school – a constant reminder to better oneself through learning.
He would earn his bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University, a master’s degree in history and education from Claremont Graduate University in California and a Ph.D. in public administration and education from Claremont Graduate University.
At Yale, he was part of the Marines ROTC program, later being assigned to a cryptography communications position at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
At age 23, he was diagnosed with cancer.
He and Ann had planned a July 14, 1956, wedding.
“I was released from the hospital just two days earlier,” Bowles said. “I said, ‘It looks like I’m going to live.’”
They went ahead with a small wedding.
A teaching job awaited him in California, so the couple took 30 days to drive and meander from New Jersey to California.
“I became a high school teacher in Whittier, where (President Richard) Nixon had attended,” Bowles said. “I taught English and social studies there.”
While at Whittier, he underwent a few more surgeries, mostly small ones that meant a long weekend from classes, although he did have a major one for the removal of part of his lung. All told, the surgeries and doctor’s visits continued from 11 years after he left the service.
Without much thought that he would get accepted, Bowles applied to be a Fulbright Scholar, and in 1961-62, the couple found themselves in Finland. Bowles was based at a school in Helsinki but spent a lot of time visiting other schools and communities while there.
“I thought I would at least apply and see what’s it all about,” he said. “I figured I would at least have an application in.”
When it came time to leave Finland, he and his family, which included two young children now, took a meandering three-month tour of Europe, including time in East Germany, West Germany, Bavaria, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, England and Scotland.
Back teaching in California, a professor he knew was a member of the California Assembly. When the elected officials decided to start having paid staff to compile research, he asked Bowles to join the Education Committee.
Unlike today, the partisan differences weren’t as significant. Both political parties worked together when they had to for the betterment of legislation.
“You learned what horse-trading was,” Bowles said.
After a few years, he explored jobs as a university professor on the East Coast, West Coast and Midwest. He settled on UW-Madison.
When looking for a home in the Madison area, a real estate agent told Bowles he would want to live on the west side of the city, because that’s where all the university deans lived.
“I finally told him Dean was my first name, and I was ‘only’ a professor,” Bowles said.
He went to another real estate company, and while looking at a map, he asked about the community of Monona.
“I was told it was more of a blue collar town and that I wouldn’t want that,” he said.
He and Ann bought a house on Joyce Road, where they live to this day.
Time in Wisconsin
In addition to Bowles’ father pushing education, he was also politically minded.
“I don’t know if my dad ever won; he ran three or four times,” Bowles said.
As for Bowles, after he moved to Monona, he served two terms on the Monona City Council (1973-77) and two terms as mayor (1977-81). He just completed his third term on the Monona Grove School Board (2011-20).
While at UW-Madison, he met Bert Grover, an Assemblyman who wanted Bowles to serve as his mentor as he worked toward his Ph.D. and teachers certificate.
“He told me he wanted to become superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction someday,” Bowles said of Grover.
Grover would serve in the Assembly from 1965-73, was superintendent of schools in Niagara, Wisconsin, and then in Monona from 1978-81. He was elected superintendent of public instruction in 1981 and served until his resignation in 1993.
And when Grover had the state school chief job, he asked Bowles to serve with him as deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Bowles held the job from 1981-86.
“I dealt with almost every issue in education that didn’t involve finance,” Bowles said.
Many years into his time in Madison, he spent time teaching in the UW’s London program as well as receiving a second Fulbright Scholar award to serve in St. Lucia in the Caribbean, where he worked to transform a community college into a university.
He accepted another Fulbright Scholar award and spent time in Latvia in 1999-2000.
“I was at a university and taught U.S. government, history and some other things,” Bowles said.
His time in London and Latvia gave him the opportunity to make many international connections. So, when Eastern Europe found itself transforming its education system after the fall of communism, an international group of educators was formed to help, and Bowles was tapped to be a U.S. representative on it.
As a professor at UW, Bowles taught educational administration, politics and policy, school-community relations and qualitative research for 34 years His research and consulting has involved him in more than 50 Wisconsin school districts.
Giving back to community
Bowles’ community involvement includes being a founding member of hockey at Monona Grove High School and of the MG Hockey Association, service on the Monona Library Board and as an officer with the MG Education Foundation. He was a leader in the passage of referenda for the Monona Public Library and the school district, including the first expansion of Cottage Grove School and the building of the high school and middle school. He helped to facilitate the first city-school partnership for cable TV and production in Wisconsin.
With his time on the school board over, Bowles believes the district is in good hands.
“I think the district is in pretty darn good shape,” he said. “I think the strength is and always has been in the teaching staff, which is very professional and of high quality. The administration and school board will only tolerate good teaching.
“If there is any problem whatsoever, it could be the self-satisfaction that could emerge. The challenge will be to maintain salaries in a competitive Dane County market.”
The new school board met for the first time Monday, April 27.
