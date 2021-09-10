Monona Grove soccer falls to Verona, ties Watertown

In 2019, the Verona Wildcats won the Division 1 State Championship. Proving they are still at the head of the Division 1 table, the Wildcats took down the Silver Eagles 10-0 on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Monona Grove’s record drops to 0-2-2 on the season.
Monona Grove 1
Watertown 1
In a 1-1 draw against Watertown, senior Lester Bumm provided the lone goal for the Silver Eagles on Tuesday, Aug. 31. With the Badger Conference split up into four regions for soccer, the Badger Southeast played the Badger Northwest in a Badger crossover.