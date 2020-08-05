The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society (HBGHS) is in the process of raising money to refurbish the back porch of the Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
“It was added in the 1920s and is showing its age,” said Ann Waidelich, HBGHS president and Dean Housse curator. “We will keep the same footprint and general design but enclose the space to make it a more usable three-season porch.”
Today, the porch has a cracked cement floor, water damage and poor lighting. It requires plastic sheeting and tarps to enclose it for the winter. In addition, there is no way to keep it secure.
Included in the renovation are new storm windows and screens, cement floor, ceiling and lighting fixtures, electrical outlets and storage cabinets.
So far, about $58,000 has been raised toward the goal of $75,000. Lead donors are the Town of Blooming Grove, the Helen Wentland estate, the Monona Grove Business Men’s Association and the Questers Historic Preservation Group.
The back porch is the site of the annual summer free concert series hosted by the historical society. In August, an ice cream social is held in conjunction with one of the concerts.
Donations can be sent to the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 6704, Monona, WI 53716
The Dean House, built in 1856, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places in 1989.
According to the HBGHS, Nathaniel W. Dean was an assemblyman, a regent of the University of Wisconsin and a stockholder in insurance companies and the Park Hotel in Madison. Dean also operated a real estate business, which included buying and selling a considerable share of the property in the Monona area. In that role, Dean donated land for the original Blooming Grove Town Hall and the Commonwealth Cemetery (next to La Follette High School).
Questions about the renovation project or the Dean House in general can be directed to Waidelich at 249-7920 or annwaid@charter.net.
