Monona Grove boys golf takes second at Badger South Conference Championship

The Silver Eagles finished second at the Badger South Conference Championship at Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, May 25.
Jacob Frederickson shot a 77 for the round and earned a birdie on the fifth hole. Jordan Hibner finished one stroke behind Frederickson, after shooting a 78. Hibner earned an eagle on the 17th hole and birdied the sixth hole.
Connor Bracken made birdies on the third, sixth and 14th holes, shooting a 79. Mitch Hackel shot a 91, and Elliott Erb’s score of 96 was not used in the team tally.
Out of the eight teams competing, Edgewood won the event, with Ethan Arndt (75) earning medalist honors for the Crusaders.
Team scores: Edgewood 311, Monona Grove 325, Milton 330, Stoughton 340, Oregon 347, Fort Atkinson 358, Monroe 416, Watertown 430.