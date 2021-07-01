Amid budget woes, school board pens letter to state legislators: 'Wisconsin's children are counting on you'

Monona Grove School Board members are calling on Wisconsin legislators to amend a biennial budget submission from the state’s Joint Finance Committee (JFC) that could cause a seven-figure deficit in the district’s 2021-22 budget.
The budgetary motion, which was approved in late May by the Republican-led JFC, accounts for a zero dollar increase per pupil to k-12 schools, a 0% increase to special education funding, and no increase to general state aid.
Although the budgetary motion does provide $128 million in categorical aid for k-12 schools over the next two years, that number is just one quarter of what was allocated in the previous years’ budget and only one tenth of what Gov. Tony Evers proposed in his Feb. 2021 budget address.
In all, the proposed JFC budget for Wisconsin public schools is more than $1 billion short of what Evers proposed in February. Evers said at a press conference June 1 that the JFC’s proposal for k-12 schools is “paltry” and “an insult to the kids of our state.”
The motion is still making its way through the state assembly and senate, which could make further adjustments before the budget lands on Evers’ desk for final approval.
Monona Grove Business Services Director Jerrud Rossing reported in early June that, if no changes are made, the motion could potentially leave a $1 million hole in the school district’s 2021-22 budget.
“We are looking at close to a $1 million deficit,” Rossing said at a school board meeting this month. “We are definitely in a very unique and undesirable situation.”
In response, Monona Grove School Board members have sent a letter to state legislators asking them to vote to amend the state budget before it makes its way to Evers.
“We ask you to support Wisconsin’s children by voting to amend the biennial budget submitted by the JFC to provide additional real, spendable dollars for K-12 public schools,” the letter reads. “No additional funds for general equalized aid and no increase in the revenue limit are not acceptable.”
The letter asks state legislators to remove the currently-proposed zero dollar increase per pupil and instead increase the k-12 revenue limit by $200 per student, so that school districts across the state can keep up with inflation.
State assembly and senate officials will have access to the school board’s letter as they make any potential changes before sending the budget off to Evers, though Rossing said if the changes aren’t made before it reaches his desk, the governor may not have much power to change the situation.
“As we continue to monitor the situation at the state capitol, it looks like some of these things are some uphill battles for even the governor to make changes to the state budget, if it’s passed as is,” said Rossing.
The budget will be sent to Evers once the assembly and senate agree on a final version. If unhappy with the Republican-backed budget as it stands, Democratic Evers could decide to enact a full budget veto or line item veto, though he has yet to indicate any concrete plans to do so.
School Board Member and Legislative Liaison Susan Fox, who drafted the letter on behalf of the school board, described the 2021-23 biennial budget as “galling,” saying it’s disappointing to see cuts in school funding when the state is expected to collect $5.8 million in revenue this year.
“I don’t know whether some of [the legislators] don’t understand that or if they just choose not to say it,” Fox said. “But there are a lot of inequities in this whole system.”
Fellow board member Peter Sobol agreed.
“I don’t know which would be more disheartening, the fact that some legislators don’t understand this issue, or that they all do,” said Sobol.
Sobol has served on the Monona Grove School Board since 2008, and said cuts in school funding have been an ongoing issue for his 13 years on the board, and likely long before that as well.
“What we see over and over again is there’s a crisis we have to deal with, and so school districts get cut,” Sobol said. “But we’re never made whole, they never make that back up, even when times are good and they have lots of revenue… and that’s essentially the problem.”
Fox agreed, saying devastating cuts in public school funding are a “recurring problem” in Wisconsin.
“It’s one thing when you have to cut budgets because the state is facing a deficit, but when they’ve got a surplus and then they expect us to cut our budgets, it’s just not right,” said Fox. “It’s a recurring problem and... it’s worse this year.”
Fox said her hope is that the letter will spur at least a minimal change for k-12 school funding in the biennial budget, but she’s remaining cautious.
“The only thing we might hope for is that there might be some adjustment in the revenue limit,” said Fox. “It seems not likely and it looks pretty grim to me but… I think [as a school board] we do have to communicate these issues and at least try.”
Rossing said June 9 that the district will be looking at some “serious cuts” this year should the budget be passed as is. After losing more than 60 enrolled students last school year, Rossing said the district will need to bring in nearly 80 new students before a significant boost in revenue can be reached.
In the meantime, school board members say they’re counting on action at the state level to help close the projected budgetary hole.
“You can afford to do much more,” board members wrote in their letter to state legislators. “Wisconsin’s children are counting on you to do what’s right.”