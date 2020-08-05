Cottage Grove officials are developing a master plan for a 22-acre community park that would be created in the Westlawn neighborhood on the village’s western edge.
“The possibilities are endless right now,” said Sean Brusegar, Cottage Grove parks and recreation director. “Twenty-two acres is a large park.”
A public discussion will be held virtually through a Zoom meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
“I would like to see a shelter with restrooms, a large playground that is 100% accessible and a band shell for Music in the Grove events,” Brusegar said. “Other than that, I will rely on what the village residents want to see there.”
In addition to the nearly two dozen acres available for the large park, there are four other small parks, each about an acre or so, in the area. It’s one of those smaller parks that will undoubtedly be constructed first.
“We will more than likely start in the 1-acre park on Redhawk Trail,” Brusegar said. “I can see a smaller playground and maybe a basketball hoop in that area. My hope is that we can give the Westlawn residents something in the 1-acre park in spring of 2021.”
Residents will be looking at all the dedicated parkland in Westlawn when they offer input at the Aug. 20 meeting.
“This should be a fun and exciting process,” Brusegar said.
Register for the meeting at https://msaps.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuuoqT8pE9wgLIVAPvkg8HoTkW2d_xJ4?fbclid=IwAR3WNVddnc-E0DjhFtYXMtSproOI3qlSTgp9sT0tLOj9IP6voiNpdLsBEmY.
