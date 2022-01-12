Monona Grove boys hockey defeated by Beaver Dam, Waunakee

Four second-period goals by Beaver Dam gave the Golden Beavers a 6-1 victory over Monona Grove on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Beaver Dam took a 1-0 lead in the first period off a goal from Alex Woods. In the second period, Beaver Dam extended that lead to 5-0, aided from two goals from Gavin Hearley.
Senior forward Max Unitan scored the lone Monona Grove goal, making the score 5-1 in the second period. Jacob Lont scored the final goal for the Golden Beavers in the third period, giving them the 6-1 win.
Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven recorded 32 saves. The Silver Eagles record sits at 4-9 on the season.
The Monona Grove boys hockey team were defeated 9-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 4 by the Waunakee Warriors, a team that had won 10 straight games.
Sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored on a power play, giving MG a 1-0 lead in the first period, assisted by sophomore forward Wyatt Groth and freshman forward Jace Tourtillot. McCarthy Reed propelled Waunakee ahead with two goals. Tourtillot tied the game at 2-2 with a goal, assisted by sophomore defenseman Huntley Williams.
Waunakee added three goals in the second period, two of which were scored by David Emerich. Four goals in the third period gave Waunakee (11-1) the 9-2 victory. Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke had 36 saves.
W- David Emerich, 4:16. W- Jack Witanen (Erik Mikkelson), 5:01. W- David Emerich (Pavel Rettig, McCarthy Reed), 11:56.
3rd period
W- Erik Mikkelson (Jack Witanen, Sully Scadden), 1:44. W- Kevin Schufreider (Logan Dargenio, Joe Thousand), 12:59. W- McCarthy Reed (Eli Cortright), 13:13. W- Ty Schwab (Eli Cortright, Wade Bryan), 16:53.