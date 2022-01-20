 Skip to main content

MONONA GROVE BOYS HOCKEY

Monona Grove boys hockey defeated by Oregon, Max Unitan scores five goals in win against Stoughton

Andrew Jicha of Oregon proved to be a difficult player to stop, scoring four goals on Saturday, Jan. 15 in a 6-0 defeat of Monona Grove.

Jicha scored twice in the first period. A goal by Kyle Rohrer then put the Panthers up 3-0. Rohrer and Jicha each added a goal, putting Oregon up 5-0 in the second period.

In the third period, Jicha scored his fourth goal, and sealing the score at 6-0. Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke had 16 saves. Monona Grove is 5-10 overall in fourth place (3-5) in the Badger-East standings.

Oregon 6, Monona Grove 0

1st period

O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer, Joe Roemer), 3:17. O- Kyle Rohrer, 8:07. O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer), 11:41.

2nd period

O- Kyle Rohrer (Joe Roemer), 0:30. O- Andrew Jicha (Easton Lindert), 6:24.

3rd period

O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer, Simon Sassorssi), 4:48.

Monona Grove 10

Stoughton 1

Monona Grove senior forward Max Unitan scored five goals in the Silver Eagles 10-1 drubbing of Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Max Unitan
Monona Grove senior forward Max Unitan skates up the ice against McFarland. Unitan scored five goals against Stoughton. 

Unitan gave the Silver Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first period. Sophomore defenseman Connor Churches brought the score to 2-0, assisted by sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw and sophomore forward Tyson Turner. Unitan scored his second goal, assisted by senior forward Daniel Hawker and freshman Jace Tourtillot.

Stoughton (1-12-1) scored its lone goal in the first period, making the score 3-1.

Sophomore forward Wyatt Groth scored in the second period, assisted by sophomore defenseman Eli Theiler. Hawker put MG up 5-1 with a goal, assisted by Tourtillot and Unitan. Unitan scored twice in the second period, assisted by junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham for one goal and assisted by Hawker for the other goal.

Turner pushed the Monona Grove lead to 8-1 with a goal, assisted by Karns-Bingham and sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio.

The Silver Eagles added two more goals in the third period as senior forward Alex Hanfeld scored, assisted by Groth. Unitan continued strong, scoring his fifth goal of the game, assisted by Churches, giving the Silver Eagles a 10-1 win. Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven had 12 saves.

Monona Grove 10, Stoughton 1

Monona Grove 3 5 2 — 10

Stoughton 1 0 0 — 1

1st period

MG- Max Unitan, 2:50. MG- Connor Churches (Tyler Genschaw, Tyson Turner), 3:05. MG- Max Unitan (Daniel Hawker, Jace Tourtillot), 12:07. S- Hayden Schreier (Brenden Huston, Reis Nisus, 12:31.

2nd period

MG- Wyatt Groth (Eli Theiler), 0:58. MG- Daniel Hawker (Jace Tourtillot, Max Unitan), 9:24. MG- Max Unitan (Triton Karns-Bingham), 9:40. MG- Max Unitan (Daniel Hawker), 12:32. MG- Tyson Turner (Triton Karns-Bingham, Nicolo Quartuccio), 12:46.

3rd period

MG- Alex Hanfeld (Wyatt Groth), 6:54. MG- Max Unitan (Connor Churches), 12:50.

