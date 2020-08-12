Economic development continues to be the top priority for the Cottage Grove Village Board as trustees and villages committees look ahead to the rest of 2020.
Trustees were each given 20 points to allocate among a number of topics on which the board would focus. As in 2019, economic development is the main concern.
The board has been reviewing priorities, goals and objectives at recent meetings and will continue to do over the next several meetings.
“Staff has been directed to compile any existing staff performance goals and objectives that may align with the board’s list of priorities,” Village Administrator Matt Giese wrote in a July 31 memo to the board. “This process will aid the board in understanding the work that staff is already doing, which will help board members determine how much additional effort may be needed to satisfy specific priorities.”
Equity, inclusivity and race is the No. 2 priority, as evidenced by the creation of an ad hoc Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee earlier this month. The topic was not a ranked item in 2019.
Sustainability and climate change are No. 3 on the list, up from seventh a year ago. The ad hoc Sustainability Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 11, to continue to hammer out the committee’s goals. A rain barrel program, electric vehicles and renewable energy programs were also on the agenda.
A potential new village library was voted as the fourth most important priority in 2020. This issue, too, is being reviewed by an ad hoc committee, and a report on the feasibility of a library is expected before the end of the year.
Ranking fifth was fiscal responsibility, while housing was sixth.
The remaining six items on the priority list were parks and recreation (additional amenities), facilities planning, engagement and communication, updating ordinances, street maintenance and food insecurities, in that order.
