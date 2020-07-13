Two out of three respondents to a Monona Grove School District survey said they would support an operational referendum equal to $500,000 a year more than the current $2.6 million.
The mail survey, conducted by School Perceptions, was discussed by the MG School Board at its Wednesday, July 8, meeting. Responses totaled 2,815 – a 30 percent participation rate. The survey margin of error is plus or minus 1.8 percent.
In 2016, school district residents approved a five-year, $2.6 million operational referendum. Next year, the funding from that referendum will end. Without renewal of the referendum, Jerrud Rossing, direcotor of business services, projects the operating budget deficit will grow to an average of $3.1 million a year over the next four years.
It is also estimated the district would need another $900,000 a year to increase teacher salaries to be more competitive with neighboring districts.
Finally, Rossing said the district is anticipating a loss of $700,000 in state aid next year alone due to the state budget deficit estimates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Survey results
Residents were provided five funding options and asked to select one.
The first option was no support for any referendum. It was chosen by 16 percent of respondents. Rossing said this option would require $3.1 million budget cuts in the 2021-22 school year.
A second option kept the current $2.6 million intact, which Rossing said would result in $1 million in cuts next year. This option would mean no tax increase above current levels. This was supported by 11 percent of respondents.
The third option of $3.1 million would mean an additional $45 in school taxes on a $300,000 home for each of the next four years. It was supported by 18 percent of respondents.
Option No. 4 was for $4 million, which would provide funds for the teacher pay raises. This would mean an additional $159 a year in school taxes for each of the next four years. It was supported by 20 percent of respondents.
Finally, the fifth option was for $4.7 million. These funds would mean the district could maintain most current programs and services, provide funding for higher teacher salaries, and mitigate the likelihood of decreased funding from the state. School taxes would increase $249 for a $300,000 home from each of the next four years. This was supported by 28 percent of respondents.
Other notes of interest in the survey included:
– 7 percent of respondents said they did not know which option they would support or were in need of more information.
– 54 percent of respondents do not have children in MG schools.
– 13 percent of respondents are MG district employees.
– 87 percent of the respondents live in the district. Non-resident results were excluded when determining support for the various referendum options as they would not be voting.
– 42 percent of respondents live in Monona, 30 percent in the village of Cottage Grove, 16 percent in the Town of Cottage Grove and 12 percent elsewhere.
Cost cutting options
Survey respondents were also asked their opinions on several cost cutting options officials could consider if necessary.
Ranked in order of most favorable to least favorable were these seven options:
– Reduce or postpone curriculum and textbook updates.
– Reduce athletics or other activities.
– Increase middle school and high school class sizes.
– Reduce funding for technology.
– Increase elementary class sizes.
– Reduce funding for student support staff.
– Decrease middle school and high school course offerings.
The fall 2020 or spring 2021 are the most likely elections for a referendum vote. If the fall 2020 date is chosen, the board must set the wording of the resolution by Aug. 22. If a spring 2021 date is chosen, a resolution would need to be approved by Jan. 23.
