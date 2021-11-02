S. Winnequah Road, new public safety center among hot ticket items in Monona's 2022 capital budget

Monona’s capital improvement budget for next year will include around $1.37 million for construction on S. Winnequah Road, and $400,000 budgeted for design services on a potential new public safety center, after city council members approved the mayor’s 2022 capital budget Monday night.
S. WinnequahThe roughly $1.37 million budgeted for a reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road will not fund any specific design plan quite yet, but is set aside to fund multi-modal improvements to S. Winnequah, and include a commitment to relocate pedestrians off the roadway.
Council members could have picked between four different design options Monday night, but decided instead to commit $1.37 million towards a currently undecided alternate plan, after City Council President Kathy Thomas suggested budgeting for the most expensive of the four options, but reserving more time to finalize specifics of the plan.
The four design plan options were presented by local engineering firm Strand Associates.
Option one would have removed the bump-outs, overlayed and re-striped the roadway, added three speed humps and added three parking bays.
Option two was essentially the same as option one, with just one difference: shift the curb from Owen Road to Maywood Road approximately three feet west to accommodate a future sidewalk.
Plans for option three were identical to option two, except the sidewalk would be added right away.
Option four would remove bump-outs, mill the existing asphalt, move the west curb line east to narrow the road to two 11-foot drive lanes, add three speed humps, install a multi-use path to the west of the roadway and provide a terrace between the west curb and path.
The price tag for each option rose steadily, coming out to $913,750 for option one, roughly $1 million for option two, $1.34 million for option three and $1.37 million for option four.
The decision not to go with any of the four designs comes after several months of debate and public feedback on the options.
On Oct. 21, the city’s public works committee voted to recommend option four to city council, but City Alder and Public Works Committee Chair Jennifer Kuhr indicated Monday night that the committee didn’t have ample time to “ruminate on the plan” before making that decision.
“I still like option four the best… [but] I think that a lot of us need to feel more comfortable with any of the plans,” Kuhr said. “Public works got option number four two weeks prior to the meeting, it just was not enough time.”
The budgeted $1.37 million ultimately decided on by council members is an increase of $36,000 from the $1.34 million that Mayor Mary O’Connor had initially put in the budget for S. Winnequah Road.
Josh Straka, an engineer with Strand Associates, said a preliminary new design plan could come together within one month from the council’s Nov. 1 meeting.
An additional amendment — put forth by City Alder Kristie Goforth — to scale back the S. Winnequah project to a cost of $150,000, failed to pass.
Goforth wrote in her amendment that she’d “like to see more planning and public engagement before moving forward” with any construction beyond bump-out removals and new signage.
Public safety center$400,000 set for design services on a potential new public safety center in the 2022 capital budget is just half of a budgeted $800,000 to $850,000 that will be split between next year and 2023, City Administrator Bryan Gadow said in an interview ahead of the council’s Monday night vote.
City officials have been eyeing a brand-new home for its police and fire stations for more than two years, with both police and fire staff saying that they need more facility space than what they’re currently working with at city hall.
Before design work can begin, though, the city plans on having a site feasibility analysis done to determine “what type of structure would be feasible” at the desired site, which is located behind the current fire station at 5211 Schluter Road.
In a memo Gadow sent to council members Oct. 28, the city administrator recommended that the city hire FGM Architects of Milwaukee for a price of $19,800 to conduct the feasibility analysis.
Gadow said that recommendation was decided on after police and fire personnel, the mayor and himself reviewed proposals submitted to the city by eight different firms.
He said that decision was based on “cost estimates, project staff expertise, experience with similar-sized projects and sustainability approach.”
The $19,800 will be brought back to the council as a budget amendment at the next city council meeting, he said.
The $400,000 for public safety center design, along with the $1.37 million for S. Winnequah Road, will gear the city up to allocate roughly $4.7 million to various capital improvement projects in 2022.
Other approved amendments that council members made to O’Connor’s budget include: $30,000 to provide a polymer coating on the Bridge Road bridge deck, $15,000 to be put toward the Firemen’s Park bicycle pad and rack, $20,000 for plans to redesign the community center and $430,000 in tax incremental financing to fund multi-modal improvements of S. Winnequah.
A list of the capital improvement projects approved in Monona’s 2022 capital budget Monday night can be found here, https://mymonona.com/DocumentCenter/View/11641/2022-2026-Proposed-Capital-Budget-9-20-21?bidId=, beginning on page four.
City council will discuss the mayor’s proposed operating budget on Nov. 15.
Gadow said the operating budget focuses on the day-to-day expenses of the city, whereas the capital budget focuses on long-term, more expensive city projects.
Once the capital and operating budgets are both approved by city council, a tax levy will be set.