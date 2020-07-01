Another Cottage Grove business closed for good due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Triquetra Massage, owned by Bekki Rodgers and located at 536 Southing Grange, has shut its doors for good.
The move follows the June 28 closing of Village Café, whose owners said their personal health concerns, the virus and the accompanying regulations were too great to overcome.
“The unknowing was too overwhelming. The cost of persevering was too much. The fear was too visceral,” Rodgers wrote on the company website. “I cannot see a way to continue to pay the bills – waiting for something that may never happen.”
After first being located in a building on North Main Street, Rodgers moved the business to Southing Grange in June 2017.
Rodgers had been practicing massage therapy since she graduated from Lakeside School of Massage Therapy in 2009. In addition to massage, Rodgers is trained in myofascial and trigger point release, traditional Chinese medicine, cervical spine and rotator cuff therapies, sports massage, geriatric massage, reiki, hypnosis and kinesiology.
