Eight appointed to San Damiano steering committee

Members of the city of Monona’s San Damiano steering committee, a new group to help guide future decisions on the property, have officially been chosen.
City council members unanimously approved the appointments Monday, Aug. 16, which were nominated by Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor and President of Friends of San Damiano (FOSD) Andrew Kitslaar, who will co-chair the committee.
The city council gave a green light for formation of the committee in May. Committee members will guide the city in determining how to utilize the San Damiano property now that the municipality has official ownership.
O’Connor’s appointees include Marilee Gorman, Rebecca Holmquist, Kelly Slack and City Alder Doug Wood.
Gorman is a Monona resident who has experience as both a citizen and executive board member for the Clean Lakes Alliance, as well as related involvement with the Warner Beach master planning project.
Holmquist, a registered architect, serves on the city’s Landmarks Commission, and “has experience working with historical buildings,” O’Connor said.
A member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board, Slack is also a local Monona business owner.
In addition to serving on city council, Alder Wood is president of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board, and according to O’Connor, was “quite involved with our discussions with the Norbertines last summer” as the city worked towards the purchase of San Damiano.
On the FOSD side, Kitslaar’s appointees include Kyla Beard, Wes Mosman Block, Loreen Gage and City Alder Nancy Moore.
Beard is a representative from the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. She is also a Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) board member.
Gage currently serves as president of the Monona Grove School Board.
Neither Beard nor Gage are Monona residents, though Kitslaar said they will add “valuable input” to the committee.
“We are looking to make this a regional destination, and so I think not only getting the school district and the Ho-Chunk perspective, but also getting that non-Monona resident [perspective] I think is an important thing to have,” he said.
Mosman Block, a Monona resident, serves on the FOSD Board of Directors and serves as the deputy director and chief operating officer at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Alder Moore, in addition to serving on city council, has a background in conservation. She is currently chair of the city’s sustainability committee.
Council members did not discuss an official first meeting date for the committee during Monday’s vote.