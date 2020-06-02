The Monona City Council voted Monday, June 1, not to open the outdoor pool this season, citing concerns with patron safety and fiscal responsibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County’s Forward Dane reopening plan allows public pools to open at 25 percent capacity in phases one and two, and city staff prepared a plan of revised pool operations for the City Council’s consideration.
The plan included revised hours, capacity limits, social distancing requirements, the elimination of deck furniture and increased admission fees. The pool would not be ready to open until July 1, and staff estimated a loss of $40,000 for the season, which would need to be transferred from the city’s general fund balance.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services discourages the opening of public pools.
The City Council unanimously decided that opening the pool was not in the best interest of the Monona community this summer due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
