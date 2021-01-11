VFW Post 7591 will be hosting a brat fry on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Post Commander Kerry McAllen said this is the first time the VFW has held a brat fry during the winter, but "COVID calls for desperate measures." The fundraiser will help with the costs of maintaining the post's home location, she said.

She said the VFW is fortunate to have members willing to step up and help get the brat fry underway.

The brat fry, held at 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Brats will cost $3 and hot dogs will cost $3.

Chips are 50 cents, while soda, water, beer and other drinks will also be available for purchase.

Dane County COVID-19 guidelines released on Monday afternoon limit the number of people at an outdoor gathering to 50 with physical distancing requirements.

