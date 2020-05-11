Like many others, the once small food pantry operation at Nuestro Mundo Community School has ballooned since the safer-at-home order went into effect to help curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s changed a lot,” said Josh Forehand, principal and director at the Madison dual-language immersion school located in Monona. “For a couple years now, we’ve been running a pantry out of our school. Family members who benefit from it would go get the food (from Second Harvest Foodbank) and take it to the school. It was distributed Friday afternoons, and we served about 25-30 families.”
Anamaria Peralta, a bilingual resource specialist at the school, was the organizer of the pantry that opened in early 2019.
Today, Forehand and several other volunteers serve 200 families each week.
The school, working with Frank Allis Elementary School, serves families on the southeast end of Madison.
Once school was closed due to the pandemic, Forehand and other realized many families who could use the pantry might have issues with transportation to and from the school.
“We decided to bring the pantry to them,” Forehand said.
At first, they were going to coordinate with the Madison Metropolitan School District, which was distributing free breakfast and lunch meals at Badger Rock Middle School on East Badger Road.
“We decided we can build into that,” Forehand said of the first distribution day, which was March 26. “We ran out of food really quickly.”
More than 200 showed up for assistance.
Since then, countless volunteers have stepped forward to pick up, pack and distribute food and other supplies every Thursday.
Through donations and the Nuestro Mundo Foundation, organizers rent a pair of U-Haul trucks and deliver the food to five dropoff points in neighborhoods where school families live.
About 1,600 pounds of food is distributed each week.
Forehand said he expects the distribution to continue for a time even after the safer-at-home order is lifted.
“We’ll probably go for a month after that,” he said. “You can’t just shut it off with no notice.”
The pandemic has also left many staff members in tough financial times.
A Family and Staff Assistance Fund was created to provide families gas and grocery cards on a one-time emergency basis to those in need.
“I feel really proud to be part of a community that support families,” he said. “We spent a lot of time before helping families and building relationships based on trust. That just made what we’re doing now that much easier.”
