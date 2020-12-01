As quarantines, lockdowns, and stay-at-home orders swept the nation this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly turned the retail industry upside down.
According to data collected by IBM’s U.S. Retail Index, department stores have seen a 75% decrease in revenue since the onset of the pandemic in early March. Exclusively online retailers, however, have seen a more than 20% sales increase within the same time period.
Etsy.com, an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies, grew their gross merchandise sales (GMS) by nearly 80% in April alone.
Part of that colossal jump in e-commerce traffic for Etsy is Cottage Grove’s very own Michelle Rutta.
Rutta is the owner of Your Heart’s Content, an online home decor business she started more than 30 years ago in 1989. After actively deciding to never have a physical retail store for her products, Rutta joined Etsy in 2009 as the e-commerce website was really taking off.
With over 61,000 sales on Etsy to date, Rutta and her team of 12 employees work their magic out of a warehouse space on Progress Drive in Cottage Grove. She also has roughly 20 sewing experts who work out of their homes.
To say Your Heart’s Content has taken the e-commerce world by storm would be an understatement.
Earlier this month, Rutta was selected by retail conglomerate Amazon.com as one of only three online retailers across the nation to be featured on the website’s holiday livestream showcase.
In a congratulatory post on Facebook, the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce showed support for Rutta, a fellow chamber member.
“Congratulations to our member Michelle Rutta from Your Heart’s Content on your Amazon feature,” the post said. “It’s great to see items made right here in Cottage Grove on their platform.”
Your Heart’s Content has also been featured on the Instagram account for HGTV, a widely popular home improvement channel.
Yet, while she loves what she does, Rutta’s road to success has not been an easy one.
“If it were easy to make money in the handmade business, a lot more people would be doing it,” Rutta said. “To be able to monetize handmade products in the U.S. like this is one in a million.”
When quarantine hit and the entire world seemed to be holding their breath, uncertain of just how much havoc the pandemic would wreak, Rutta made a big decision.
“When quarantine hit, I could’ve curled up in a ball and thought of all the reasons I should just hunker down and not try so hard,” Rutta reflected. “But this year, I’ve worked harder than I ever have before.”
Being in the crafting world as long as she has, Rutta has a plethora of connections to fabric suppliers; so, when COVID hit, she hatched a plan.
Beginning in April, Rutta and her family were spending 70 hour weeks measuring, cutting, and sending out fabric and elastic for those in need of COVID masks. In total, Rutta’s efforts helped make more than 100,000 masks.
Now, Rutta and her team at Your Heart’s Content are working hard to fill a huge influx in holiday orders; the company specializes in velvet pumpkins and mini Christmas trees.
To place an order from Your Heart’s Content, or simply peruse the products, the company can be found on Etsy (etsy.com/shop/YourHeartsContent), Instagram (instagram.com/your.hearts.content), and Facebook (facebook.com/Your-Hearts-Content).
