'Liberty and justice for all:' Monona celebrates Juneteenth

Just hours after President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday, Monona residents turned out in droves Friday, June 18 for a community peace walk in celebration of the holiday.
Attendees gathered at city hall before marching in a loop around Winnequah School and back again.
The Juneteenth holiday, typically honored on June 19, celebrates the 1865 arrival of American troops in Galveston, TX to free those still enslaved following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.
Juneteenth is said to mark the end of slavery in the United States of America, and is known as the longest-running Black holiday.
Monona Municipal Court Clerk Toya Harrell, who opened the event with a vocal performance of the Black national anthem, said while many wonder why it’s taken this long for the holiday to be so publicly recognized, she’s excited that the nation has taken that step.
“I know a lot of people are wondering why this is only now just happening, but I’m excited that it’s finally happening and that a city even as small as Monona has been making so many steps forward for equality and to be more inclusionary,” Harrell said.
Harrell compared the holiday to the nationwide July 4 celebrations, citing June 19, 1865 as the true Independence Day for African-Americans.
“As African-Americans, we deem Juneteenth our Independence Day, because this was the first day that we were free… it was the first day we were told that we were free,” she said. “It’s really great that we’re doing a peace walk, because that’s how good things start… with people coming together, of different races, and unifying. It shows solidarity and I think this speaks volumes.”
Monona City Alder Kristie Goforth, who helped organize the event, echoed Harrell’s comments.
“I felt it was important that we show our Black residents that we support them and that they’re welcome here,” Goforth said. “I think it’s important for us to lift others up so they know they matter and that we, as city leaders, care about everyone that resides in our city because… they may look at our city leadership and not always feel represented.”
“We’ve all recited the pledge of allegiance and said the line, ‘for liberty and justice for all,’ and that’s really what we’re talking about here,” Goforth went on to say. “It’s woven into the fabric of our nation, and that means Monona as well.”