Studio Z Salon in Monona closed Monday for the week following positive COVID-19 tests from staff.
The salon announced Sunday that it would close from Monday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 1, saying closing for the week was the ethical decision.
During the week, the salon will be professionally cleaned and disinfected, the salon wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. It will also allow time for staff members to get tested and possibly return to work next week.
"We are working closely with Public Health Madison Dane County," the Facebook post said. "If you were in contact with any positive staff members, they will reach out to you directly."
Someone will also reach out if you have an appointment during the closure. Studio Z's website, studiozmadison.com, also has an option to re-schedule your appointment online.
"We appreciate the concerns of those who have reached out to us and your continued support," Studio Z's Facebook post said. "This virus has affected us all in one way or another.
"Safety and transparency is our goal. If you have questions or concerns at any time, please reach out to karen@studiozmadison.com. We are here for you."
