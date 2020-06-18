With trumpet in hand, Noah Mennenga is opening doors around the world.
The 2015 graduate of Monona Grove High School is finishing up his first of two years of study in Lucerne, Switzerland, as part of the Fulbright Scholarship program.
“I came to specifically learn about international, classical trumpet competitions, which mostly take place in Europe,” he said. “I already knew the professor at my university (the Hochschule Luzern), so he wrote letters of support to become my ‘mentor’ for the studying. The program is typically one year, so it began last September, but was ended in late March this year, because of the COVID situation, of course.”
Some Fulbright programs are run entirely by the U.S. government and embassies, while others are more of partnerships with the host countries.
Candidates apply through the U.S. program, and officials there make the first round of decisions, but then the grant is ultimately administered by the Swiss government through its Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships (ESKAS) program.
“So, for us it really is a partnership between both countries and, since we receive our funding from the Swiss government, the program hasn't ended due to COVID,” Mennenga said. “We’ve been able to stay here since school is still happening, and we have great support from the Swiss government.”
Most ESKAS grants are only one year, but for arts candidates (two people per year from the U.S.), officials extend the funding another year so students can finish master’s degrees.
“This year there were 12 U.S. students in Switzerland (two in the arts program and one in the Ph.D. program),” Mennenga said. “I'll graduate next summer with my master’s in music performance, which is when the program will end for me and I’ll return to the U.S.”
In the exchange program, U.S. students study in other countries, while students overseas spent time in the United States.
Most people participate by either teaching English or conducting independent research, which is what Mennenga did.
A skilled trumpet player, Mennenga fit in well at the Swiss school. A bigger challenge for him was the language.
“I’d only had eight months of German before I came here, and all of my schooling is in German,” he said. “If I would’ve known earlier I was coming here, then I would’ve taken more than one German course, but that’s just kind of how it worked out for me.”
In general, schooling in Switzerland is much more independent than in the U.S. The majority of Mennenga’s classmates live at home and only go to campus two or three days a week, which makes forming relationships more difficult.
At Monona Grove High School, the Cottage Grove resident played in most of the ensembles there, as well as with a few UW-based high school programs (Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and Winds of Wisconsin). He went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University. He enjoyed a lot of success at the National Trumpet Competition (NTC), where he was in the 2016 Large Trumpet Ensemble Competition winning group. In the NTC Undergraduate Solo Competition, he placed third in 2017, first in 2018 and second in 2019. He also won the 2018 International Trumpet Guild Solo Trumpet Competition.
Mennenga first heard of the Fulbright program in August 2018 through a general email from his university.
“I figured why not apply, especially because it would allow me to study in Europe, which had always been in the back of my mind since attending international trumpet programs,” he said. “There’s certainly a difference between American and European approaches to trumpet playing – as a generalization– so I wanted to learn a little more about the European approach.”
It was almost too late to apply, but he managed to complete all the application elements by mid-September.
“The application had a few essays, musical recordings (since I’m a musician), letters of recommendation and letters of support from our proposed mentors,” Mennenga said. “There were a few interviews in October, and I learned that I was a semifinalist in January 2019. We had to submit a few more application elements as semifinalists.”
In the midst of all this, Mennenga was also applying to several graduate schools.
“I finally heard in mid-April 2019 that I had received the grant,” he said. “For me, it was a no-brainer to take this opportunity.”
Once he completes his degree work in Switzerland, Mennenga will return to the United States.
“A large goal is that we spend our Fulbright time learning about other countries and cultures, while also sharing U.S. culture and life. Then, we bring all of that knowledge and experience back to the U.S. to use in our lives, so I’m excited to do just that,” he said. “I’ll be taking professional auditions next year, mostly for military bands in (Washington, D.C.), as well as maybe some orchestras throughout the U.S. I’ll also apply to a few doctoral programs, to receive a doctorate of musical arts (DMA). A DMA would allow me to teach at the university level, which I’m open to.”
For now, though, Mennenga will continue his studies, make a few more friends and experience life abroad to the fullest.
