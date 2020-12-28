Monona Grove High School junior Ashley Gabrielse loves making music and playing golf. It’s the two things that keep her mind occupied as she recovers from a heart ailment that led to several hospitalizations in 2020.
Gabrielse has a condition called pastoral myocardial syndrome where the heart doesn’t pump enough blood to the brain. It has caused her to pass out at unexpected times. So far, surgery has not been needed, but she is taking medication.
“It was random, and it hit me kind of hard. It came out of nowhere,” said Gabrielse, who is trying to work her way back into shape in anticipation of the 2021 golf season and the several bands she plays at the high school. “I didn’t want to give up. It’s basically relearning how to live. It was very hard, but I learned the more you get down on yourself, the more you are going to let it win. I’ve done my best to get to where I am right now.”
The heart problem has delayed her hopes of getting a driver’s license, but she is gradually regaining her strength.
“I’ve been feeling great. I’ve had my moments. I just need to push through it and do the best I can do,” said Gabrielse, who said she was disappointed about the cancellation of the 2020 girls’ golf season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that opportunity has allowed her to make music on one of several instruments she knows how to play, including the guitar, drums, piano, trumpet, trombone, cornet, mandolin and ukulele. She plays in most of the high school’s musical groups including the jazz band, pep band, marching band, show band and concert band.
“Music has been a real passion for me and it tops anything I do,” Gabrielse said. “It keeps my spirits high. I feel like I’m on top of the world and no one can stop me. All I want to do is make music that connects people.”
Grandpa and golf
Gabrielse became interested in golf at age eight because her grandfather enjoyed the game and wanted to play with his grandchildren.
“I love how close it brought me to my grandpa. I love the community that comes with the sport,” she said.
In her sophomore year of 2019, she shot a 110 at the WIAA Division 1 regional in Baraboo, the second lowest score on the team. It was 27 strokes less than she shot in regionals as a freshman.
Gabrielse played some events on the Junior PGA Tour during the summer, and she credited several coaches and MG girls’ head coach Matt Andrenga with helping her improve.
Her interest in music began at five years old when she found an old guitar once owned by her mother.
“Since then, it has been a habit and a lifestyle for me,” Gabrielse said. “It brings me joy and I look forward to playing the instruments I play.”
Much of her abilities on each instrument are self-taught, and although she has learned the trumpet, cornet and trombone from her high school band teacher.
Her interest in the drums started when she began using household items such as chairs and books to pound out a rhythm. She was 11 years old when she saved enough money to buy a drum set.
Gabrielse saw an Instagram video of a drummer using glasses of water to make different sounds. She attempted the same stunt after spending two hours making sure each glass had the correct amount of water to create a certain pitch.
She and a classmate also had the opportunity to sing and play guitar before hundreds of people at a so-called “barn bash.”
While it may not seem obvious, Gabrielse said there is a connection between playing golf and playing music: tempo.
“In music, you need to keep a steady beat and in golf, you need a steady and consistent swing,” she said. “That was my hardest part of learning golf: keeping the tempo.”
Gabrielse plans to graduate from Monona Grove in 2022, and then enroll at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to get her degree in teaching music.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “La Crosse would fulfill all my needs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.