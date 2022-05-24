Monona Grove track and field fourth at conference

The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field team both finished fourth at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 17.
For the girls, freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the 800-meter run in two minutes and 15.64 seconds. Freshman Toni Kozich finished fifth at 2:29.64.
The 4x800 relay team of Babcock, Kozich, senior Ally Yundt and senior Elena Kozich took first at 9:38.70.
Junior Madeline Hogan finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.89 seconds. Hogan also finished second at 46.62 seconds in the 330-meter hurdles, while senior Morgan Johnson (54.21) scored seventh. Hogan took second in the long jump at 16 feet and 9.75 inches.
Sophomore Anna Raskob placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at 13.70 seconds. In the 200 meter, Hogan (27.11) took second, Bykowski (28.28) finished sixth and sophomore Karsyn Nelson (28.52) placed ninth.
Junior Taylor Moreau ran seventh in the 400 meter at 1:07.87. Sophomore Aaliyah Rogers finished ninth in the 1600 meter at 6:01.39. Sophomore Allie Simac placed eighth in the high jump at four feet and eight inches.
Junior Erica Eastman (11:59.47) took fourth and sophomore Riley Zielke (12:41.75) placed eighth in the 3200 meter. Raskob, Johnson, Nelson and Bykowski ran fourth in the 4x200 relay at 1:55.39. In the 4x400 relay, Johnson, Moreau, Bykowski and junior Kate Walsh placed fourth at 4:43.56.
In the shot put, sophomore Kyden Smith threw ninth with a mark of 30 feet and 6.75 inches, while sophomore Laila Fackie (29’ 10.5”) scored 10th. Junior Jane Procter took eighth in the discus throw at 98 feet and one inch.
For the boys, junior Brady Voss, senior Tyler Dahlhauser, junior Cuinn Larsh and senior Grant Dahlhauser took first in the 4x100 relay at 44.24 seconds.
Voss finished second in the 100-meter dash at 11.37 seconds. In the 200 meter, Voss ran second at 23.41 seconds.
Tyler Dahlhauser scored second in the long jump at 19 feet and 4.5 inches. Senior Markale Curry jumped third in the triple jump at 40 feet and 6.25 inches, while Voss (39’ 3.25”) took fourth and senior Marcus DeGroot (39’ 2”) finished seventh.
Senior Kinhkha Tran finished seventh in the 400 meter at 55.41 seconds, while freshman Calen Woerth (56.71) took ninth. Senior Logan Aro took sixth in the 800 meter at 2:11.58 and sophomore Nick Pacubas (2:12.88) finished eighth.
Aro finished third in the 1600 meter at 4:46.23 and senior Brandon Rogers (4:50.70) finished fifth. In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Jack Fortney (17.95) finished seventh and sophomore David Loess (18.43) took eighth.
Senior Jalen Wendricks (45.65) took sixth in the 330-meter hurdles, while freshman Naevon Loredo (46.48) ran ninth and sophomore Jayden Gramann (46.68) finished 10th.
In the 4x800 relay, Tran, Pacubas, sophomore Adam Gray and freshman Finnian Sardar took fourth at 8:52.47. Senior Rylan Bahr took fifth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches, while junior Conner Fritz (5’ 4”) finished seventh.
Senior Patrick Clark threw third in the discus throw at 146 feet and six inches, while senior Owen Garrett scored ninth at 120 feet. Junior Gavin Larson took eighth in the pole vault at nine feet and six inches.
Team scores — Girls: Waunakee 160, DeForest 141, Stoughton 100, Monona Grove 85, Watertown 65, Milton 56, Fort Atkinson 55, Beaver Dam 38.
Team scores — Boys: Waunakee 124.33, Watertown 117.33, DeForest 105, Monona Grove 93, Fort Atkinson 85, Stoughton 82, Milton 77.33, Beaver Dam 17.