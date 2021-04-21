The weather was cold at DeForest High School, but that didn’t stop the Monona Grove boys soccer team from continuing their scorching play.
The Silver Eagles knocked off the Norskies on Tuesday night by a final score of 2-1, improving their record to 4-1-2 on the year. The Silver Eagles are now on a three-game win streak.
“Our midfield was by far the best from a positioning stand point. They played quick, they played fast and just a very dynamic group playing tonight,” said coach Randy Becker, who believes MG played its best game of the season.
The Silver Eagles struck first in the third minute with a goal from Senior Defensive/Midfielder Brock Drake. The Norskies equalized the score in the 29th minute with a goal from Blake Olson.
However, a goal by Senior Forward Connor Bracken helped MG carry the momentum and a 2-1 lead into the half.
“It gave us that energy knowing that we were doing a lot of positive things to win, but we weren’t putting in the back of the net so it was definitely a big boost for the emotions for everyone,” Becker said.
After half, both teams' goalkeepers helped preserve the score with some fantastic saves. Notably, Monona Grove senior goalkeeper Oliver Nath provided an incredible fingertip save in the 70th minute to keep the score locked at 2-1, where the game would end.
“They had a quick kick, but Oliver just had a phenomenal save. Just a lot of athletic ability just to push it out. That was all him on that play,” Becker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.