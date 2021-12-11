Offers go here

Letter to the editor: Cottage Grove First

  • 1 min to read

Cottage Grove First

I was excited to see the rebranding and relaunch of “Cottage Grove First,” Cottage Grove’s very own buy local initiative. We have so many wonderful locally owned businesses that rely on the support of our residents to survive. It can be hard when there are so many options nearby throughout Dane County.

I’d love to encourage residents to think not only about buying locally, but also banking & investing locally. Community banks are directly investing right into Cottage Grove through the property taxes they pay, but also through their donations of time and financial support to community organizations.

Another benefit to banking locally is that those banks can turn investments around to help more people in the community. Whether that’s a family who needs a loan to buy a car or a local business that needs help purchasing inventory, community banks have the resources to make a difference.

Lastly, community banks take the time to get to know their customers and become their trusted financial advisors. In times like we’ve seen recently with so many financial scams, community bankers are walking right alongside their customer to help them in their time of need.

The next time you’re in the market for a new bank, please consider #CottageGroveFIRST and check out one of the locally owned banks right here in Cottage Grove.

Sincerely,

Paula Severson

Cottage Grove, WI

