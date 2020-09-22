The Deer-Grove EMS Commission has rejected a request from chief Eric Lang to hire four more full-time paramedics in 2021, recommending instead adding more limited-term employee (LTE) hours.
The commission voted 5-1 on Sept. 17 to fund 84 additional LTE hours a week in 2021, that Lang said would be used to cover peak shifts. It also recommended raising the pay rate for LTE employees to $19 an hour.
The department, which provides emergency services to the Deerfield and Cottage Grove areas and the Town of Pleasant Springs, currently has eight full-time paramedics, a full-time chief and a roster of volunteers.
The commission also recommended that the EMS department proceed with a plan to buy a new ambulance in 2021 at a cost of about $100,000.
The commission’s total 2021 request from the three municipalities, with the additional LTE hours, is about $698,000. The department’s total proposed 2021 budget, including funding from the three municipalities, property taxes, run fees and contracts with the Towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs, is about $1.3 million. The recommendation now goes to the municipal boards of the Town of Cottage Grove, Village of Cottage Grove and Village of Deerfield. The Town of Deerfield and Town of Pleasant Springs contract for EMS service with Deer-Grove, but don’t have voting rights on the commission.
The commission’s vote followed about two hours of discussion about how to best fund EMS service in 2021 and into the future.
The commission also voted to create a new committee to consider whether Lang’s vision for more full-time EMTs might be feasible in 2022.
The discussion touched on costs, current and anticipated future call volumes, and how costs are shared by the three municipalities. Commissioners also discussed where ambulances should be kept, in recognition that calls in the Village of Cottage Grove far outweigh other parts of the district but also a desire for all parts of the district, including remote rural areas, to see equitable response times.
Lang has said a key motivation for recommending hiring more full-time paramedics is to be able to staff ambulances around the clock in both Cottage Grove and Deerfield. Department data shows that response times significantly lag when an ambulance has to respond from the other community, which in a situation like a cardiac arrest can be the difference between life and death for a patient, Lang said.
The commission also discussed potential future contract fee hikes for the Town of Deerfield and Town of Pleasant Springs. The commission’s contract with those two towns will be up for renewal in 2023.
Deer-Grove EMS responded to 96 calls in August. Since 2015, its call volume has ranged from 61 to 114 calls per month. Its annual call volume since 2011 has ranged from 678 calls so far in 2020 to 1,150 calls in 2018, a recent department report showed. The Cottage Grove area annually sees more than five times the number of calls than the Deerfield area, the report also showed.
