MONONA GROVE GYMNASTICS Monona Grove gymnastics competes against Milton By Calahan Steed Feb 1, 2022 With a limited roster due to injuries and sickness, the Monona Grove gymnastics team competed at Milton on Thursday, Jan. 27. Sophomore Mya Tweedy only performed on the bars, putting in a personal best score of 8.95. Next competition for the Silver Eagles is Friday, Feb. 4 against Reedsburg at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Turners.