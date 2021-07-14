Dave Kinsler retires as Monona Grove hockey coach

After 30 years of coaching hockey at Monona Grove High School, Dave Kinsler has decided to hang up the skates.
“I was super blessed to be able to have the opportunity to come back to my own school district, and have my kids go through it. It’s just been a super rewarding experience,” said Kinsler.
Playing college hockey at UW-Stout after graduating high school from Monona Grove was Kinsler’s entrance into coaching. While volunteering as a youth hockey coach in Menominee during college, Kinsler realized he wanted to become a coach. When a hockey coach position became available at MG, Kinsler jumped at the chance.
Kinsler described the opportunity as a dream come true for a hometown kid to go back and coach at his alma mater. Kinsler coached MG hockey for 30 years, taught technology education for 28 years, and expanded into coaching baseball and golf.
“When the kids get out of high school, and they go to their class reunions or they sit around and talk about their old coaches, they will reminisce about the good times they’ve had with Coach Kinsler,” said Monona Grove boys golf coach Daniel Zweifel.
Kinsler, who coached boys golf with Zweifel for five years, was actually Zweifel’s coach for seventh-grade baseball.
“He’s by far one of the better guys. He’s well respected in the hockey community, not only around here in Monona and Cottage Grove, but statewide he’s very into the state organizations. He works with Team Wisconsin and he’s well-known,” said Zweifel. “He’s just been a good mentor to me, and he’s really good with the kids. He’s very innovative in his team building strategies that he likes to do, and I’ve been able to pick up a few things with that.”
Being innovative worked well for Kinsler on the rink, and in the classroom. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kinsler had to be adaptive to teach tech ed in a hybrid model.
“You have to be resilient, and find project work that kids can do that ties into engineering terminologies and vocabulary we use so kids can still use some hands-on experiences,” said Kinsler, who praised the resilience the students showed throughout the year. “By no means was it easy or the same, we tried to do the best we could, and the kids, I think, did a nice job.”
Kinsler taught technology education at the high school for 12 years before teaching at the middle school, having the opportunity to work with every student before they moved to high school.
“Monona Grove, I think, I’m totally biased right, but we’re the sweet spot. We’re not too huge where everyone can participate and do things and they should, to make sure they know where they want to go, and we’re not too small where we can’t offer the best curriculum and the best sports,” said Kinsler. “It was a great place to raise kids, and my son and daughter are both extremely successful, and you couldn’t ask for anything more from a parent.”
Kinsler has had the opportunity to coach players who have gone on to play in college, professional leagues and even the Olympics.
“The experience has been so awesome that 30 years went by really quick. My own son played for me, my daughter I’ve coached too. She and I coach now and coach Team Wisconsin together,” Kinsler said. “I loved the experience of all of our players and any of the guys and gals that went through, I love them all.”
Being around the game of hockey for most of his life, Kinsler has had a lot of good memories around the ice. And the best memories didn’t involve wins or goals.
“The real joy is when you go to the rink and see your former players coaching their kids out on the ice, that’s what it’s all about,” said Kinsler.
In retirement, Kinsler still plans to come up with new plays to draw up and try out.
“I don’t know too many people that aren’t in love with hockey. I can be sick and go to the rink and I’d feel instantly better,” said Kinsler. “It never gives me a bad day.”