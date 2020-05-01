Cottage Grove Plan Commission members and village staff are seemingly on board with a proposed concept neighborhood map for the Widen Olson neighborhood on the southwest edge of the village.
Part of the area in question would be subject to changes in the village’s comprehensive plan, which currently has the area labeled as future development but would need to be altered to planned neighborhood.
The land is west of Vilas Road and borders Coffeytown Road on the south and the railroad tracks on the north.
Included in the neighborhood would be an active recreation area adjacent to the expanded Glacial Drumlin Trial, a nature preserve, multifamily housing and single-family housing with large, standard and small lots.
The multifamily portion of this neighborhood would be located near Vilas Road, noted Erin Ruth, village planning director.
“The number of units should not exceed 10 percent of the total units in the neighborhood,” he said. “These would likely be comprised of townhomes or small multiplexes in this neighborhood. A small number of duplexes may be incorporated into the single-family areas, not to exceed 10 percent of the total number of units.”
A variety of single-family residential lot sizes are proposed throughout the neighborhood, with smaller lots near the multifamily area and larger lots in the northern portion of the neighborhood.
The Glacial Drumlin Trail is expected to be accommodated through this development as needed and treated as a design feature. A neighborhood bike and pedestrian trail should link the Glacial Drumlin Trail to Coffeytown Road through the neighborhood.
“The use of the active recreation area in the north end of the neighborhood should be coordinated with the parks department,” Ruth said. “The neighborhood features large areas of wetlands, woodlands and steep slopes. These areas should generally be protected and used as a design feature.”
The road network depicted on the neighborhood map is a suggestion and may be altered following more extensive design and engineering work.
Ruth said he was pleased with the three access points to the neighborhood, a significant step up from the one point initially proposed. Currently, there would be two access points from Vilas Road and one from Coffeytown Road.
“Any necessary public improvements to Coffeytown Road should be coordinated with the Town of Cottage Grove as they have a transfer of development rights receiving area shown on their comprehensive plan immediately to the west of this neighborhood that would also make use of Coffeytown Road.”
A development time frame has yet to be announced for the area.
