A project-based charter school run by the Monona Grove School District is holding an open house on next week for potential new students.
The Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School for the 21st Century, also called MG21, is a project-based school for students in grades 6-12. The school is meant to offer a smaller educational community, the district’s website said. It focuses on teaching up-to-date skillsets to students, while treating them as a “whole person.”
The school is now taking applications for new students for fall 2022. Applications can be found at mg21.org, and will be accepted until April 30.
To help future potential students, the school is hosting an open house on Tuesday, March 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the school, 5301 Monona Drive. At the open house, families can meet current students and staff, look at student projects, tour the school and meet other potential new students.
The open house was rescheduled from late February due to severe weather.
The school prioritizes service learning, project-based learning, social-emotional growth and outdoor stewardship education.
Project-based learning is a method of instruction that allows students to plan, research and create their own projects that prove their learning and meet state education standards. It’s meant to allow students to take more ownership of their learning, and focus on their interests while meeting state requirements.