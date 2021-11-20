hot Monona PD hosting pancake breakfast Dec. 5 to benefit K9 unit By Lucy Ripp lripp@hngnews.com Nov 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Contributed As Monona's police K9 Miya nears her Dec. 30 retirement, community members can wish her well at the Monona Police Department’s pancake breakfast Dec. 5.Hosted at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., all proceeds from the breakfast will go directly to the police department’s K9 unit.Miya will be on hand for photos and well wishes, said Monona Police Sergeant Adam Nachreiner, Miya’s handler.Santa Claus will also be in attendance. Patrons will be able to take photos with Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Nachreiner said.On the menu will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, apple sauce and beverages. Entry is $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children aged three or younger.Miya’s Dec. 30 retirement will mark the end of an 11-year career with Monona police. She will spend her retirement living at home with Nachreiner and his family.The department is currently in the process of finding a new dog to lead the K9 unit in Monona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona Police Department Monona K9 Unit City Of Monona Pancake Breakfast Recommended for you