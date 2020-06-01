The Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op was an enjoyable experience for former Monona Grove High School athlete Brynn Weaver, as she scored 16 goals and had 11 assists in 41 games as a sophomore and junior.
But as a senior, Weaver moved to the Madison Capitols U-19, where her talents blossomed and her name became more recognized among college recruiters.
Weaver will keep playing hockey for Marian University in Fond du Lac after signing a recent letter of intent. Weaver said the team provided a family atmosphere that she was seeking in a university.
“All of the girls were extremely welcoming, and I am excited to see where the future takes me with this program,” Weaver said. “Marian's hockey program has a lot to offer for opportunities, and I loved the feel of the campus.”
Weaver joined the Icebergs for the 2017-18 season as a sophomore and led the team in scoring with eight goals and four assists for 12 points. The young team, filled with freshmen and sophomores, was competitive though the 2017 portion of the schedule with a 5-9 record, but it lost seven of its final eight games to finish 6-16 under head coach Matt Gallagher. Weaver returned the Icebergs in 2018-19 as a junior, but the team ended with a 7-14 mark. After that, Weaver decided to make a change and go to the Capitols.
“Overall, I felt like I needed more of a challenge, so that is why I chose to play for the Capitols,” Weaver said. “I really enjoyed how many friends I got to meet through high school hockey, and it was always super fun to play against all my friends. I loved how close I got with the girls, because we practiced every day and spent so much time together.”
Moving to the Capitols and going on road trips with the club put Weaver in front of more college recruiters.
“When we would travel for tournaments, there would be so many scouts that were looking for competitive players,” she said. “The big difference between the Capitols and high school was the exposure and the level of play. Not only was I being exposed to many different schools, but I was also playing against some of the top girls in the nation for the U-19 level. We were definitely not the best team, but it taught me a lot about adversity and coming together after facing many difficult challenges.”
Weaver said the practices with the Capitols were faster paced, and the team was instrumental at teaching her how to build strength and prevent injuries.
“The Capitols program sets their girls up with lots of opportunities to succeed, and if you are willing to put in the work, everyone is there to support you 100 percent,” she said.
Weaver, who will major in criminal justice and minor in athletic coaching, joins a Marian University women’s hockey team that finished 4-19-2 overall and 2-11-2 in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association. The 2019-20 roster included three seniors and seven freshmen.
