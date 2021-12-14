Chipotle in the works for Monona Drive

Global Mexican food franchise Chipotle could open a location in Monona by August 2022.
The project, brought by real estate company Alrig USA and Bowman Consulting Group, received city approval of a certified survey map last week.
Should the project continue to receive the necessary approvals, Chipotle would sit at 6501 Monona Drive, the current location of the permanently closed Old National Bank. Developers want to split the lot in two, with one side a Chipotle and the other a medical clinic.
Though a tenant for the medical clinic has not yet been obtained, representatives from Alrig said they’re ready to open the Chipotle “as soon as possible.”
“Weather permitting, and if we receive all city approvals, we’d like to start [construction] in the spring,” said Heather Henika, director of acquisitions at Alrig.
She estimated next August as a potential completion date. Before construction can begin, the Old National Bank building will be demolished.
City Planner Doug Plowman outlined the approval process going forward in an email to the Herald-Independent.
“There are still a number of items to be addressed per the conditions of approval… but they can begin pulling building permits sooner,” said Plowman. “The land division was approved by City Council [last] Monday, and I expect the final edits to be made to that document shortly.”
Henika described the location on Monona Drive as ideal for the widely-popular eatery.
“It’s probably one of the best intersections in the city of Monona,” Henika said. “It has great visibility, great walkability and high traffic.”
Henika added that the group is “really excited to become part of the community,” a sentiment also shared by the Monona Eastside Business Alliance (MESBA).
“We’re excited to have Chipotle join the Monona community and offer even more dining and employment opportunities in our area,” said MESBA Executive Director Devin Renner.