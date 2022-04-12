Monona Grove boys baseball starts off season 3-2

After the Silver Eagles loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, back-to-back strikeouts killed any possible Monona Grove rally, and Monona Grove fell 2-1 to Oregon on Monday, April 11.
Junior Mac Vesperman provided the lone RBI for Monona Grove, doubling home junior James Cullison. Senior Jackson Hewitt pitched more than five innings, striking out four.
Monona Grove is 3-2 on the season.
Oregon 2, Monona Grove 1
Monona Grove 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 2
Oregon 0 1 0 0 0 1 X — 2 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Hewitt (L; 5.1-4-1-2-4-4), Baum (0.2-2-0-0-0-0); O: Walter (W; 7-5-1-1-10-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Vesperman 2x3 (2B), Echols 1x2; O: Heller 1x2.
Sauk Prairie 3, Monona Grove 1
Playing at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 9, the Monona Grove baseball team lost 3-1 to Sauk Prairie.
Junior Mac Vesperman scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning for the lone Silver Eagle run. Junior Eddie Rivera hit a double and senior Tate Tourtillott went two-for-two.
Vesperman and senior Ty Hoier each pitched three innings, with Vesperman striking out three batters.
Sauk Prairie 3, Monona Grove 1
Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 0
Sauk Prairie 0 0 2 1 0 0 X — 3 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Vesperman (L; 3-2-2-2-3-4), Hoier (3-1-1-1-1-2); SP: Frey (2-2-0-0-4-2), Baier (W; 3-1-1-7-1).
Leading hitters — MG: Vesperman 2x3 (2B), Tourtillott 2x2; SP: Denny 2x3.
Monona Grove 3, Mount Horeb 2
After driving in a pair of Silver Eagles, a walk by junior Eddie Rivera in the bottom of the eighth scored junior James Cullison in Monona Grove baseball’s 3-2 win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, April 5.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cullison got on base with a double. Junior Mac Vesperman was intentionally walked before a sacrifice bunt from senior Hayden Echols put runners at second and third base with one out.
Junior Jackson Hewitt was intentionally walked and a pop-out by senior Tate Tourtillott brought Rivera up to bat with two outs and the bases loaded. Rivera worked a 3-1 count before taking ball four, giving the Silver Eagles a 3-2 win.
Rivera hit RBI doubles in the second and fourth innings. Junior Sam Baum pitched four innings of shutout baseball, picking up the win and striking out two batters.
Monona Grove 3, Mount Horeb 2
Mount Horeb 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 6 1
Monona Grove 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 3 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Hewitt (3, 4, 0, 0, 3, 1), Tourtillott (1, 1, 2, 2, 0, 3), Baum (W; 4, 1, 0, 0, 2, 4); MH: Tranel (5, 4, 2, 1, 5, 0), Preimesberger (L; 2.2, 3, 1, 1, 2, 3).
Leading hitters — MG: Rivera 3x3 (2 2B), Cullison 2x4 (2 2B); MH: Steinhoff 2x4, Denu 2x4.
Monona Grove 13, Union Grove 1
Freshman Terek Verhage knocked in three Silver Eagles in a Monona Grove 13-1 victory over Union Grove on Saturday, April 2 at the Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.
A four-run first inning and a seven-run seventh inning propelled Monona Grove to an 11-0 lead. Junior Jackson Hewitt hit an RBI double in the second inning.
Senior TC Chynoweth pitched two innings in the win, allowing zero runs on three hits.
Monona Grove 13, Union Grove 1
Monona Grove 4 7 1 1 0 X X — 13 8 1
Union Grove 0 0 1 0 0 X X — 1 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Chynoweth (W; 2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 1), Baum (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lehmann (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Otto (0.1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Najacht (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), K. Connor (0.2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0).
Leading hitters — MG: Hewitt 2x4 (2B), Cullison 2x3 (2B).
Monona Grove 17, Saint Mary’s Spring 4
Juniors Mac Vesperman and James Cullison each recorded three RBIs in a Monona Grove 17-4 win over Saint Mary’s Spring on Saturday, April 2 at the Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.
Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Silver Eagles scored four runs in the second, a run in the third, four runs in the fourth and eight runs in the fifth to pull away with the 17-4 victory.
Versperman went two-for-four with an RBI triple in the fourth inning. Cullison recorded three hits including a two-run double.
Monona Grove 17, Saint Mary’s Spring 4
Saint Mary’s Spring 1 0 2 0 1 X X — 4 3 3
Monona Grove 0 4 1 4 8 X X — 17 14 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Vesperman (W; 2, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Tourtillott (1, 0, 2, 2, 1, 2), Hoier (2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1).
Leading hitters — MG: Vesperman 2x4 (3B), Rivera 2x2 (2B), Cullison 3x4 (2B).