MONONA GROVE BOYS TENNIS

Monona Grove boys tennis defeats Beaver Dam; loses to Watertown

The Monona Grove boys tennis team swept singles action in a 6-1 defeat of Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 28.

Chase Lindwall swept Brandon Freber (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Owen Dziedzic won (6-1, 6-0) against Colin Fister at No. 2 singles.

AJ Nelson (6-0, 6-0) swept Evan Stearns at No. 3 singles. John Rathgeber swept Christopher Braker (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, Joseph Binzley and Carter Ryan won (6-1, 6-3) over Cougar Hoffner and Riley Doyle at No. 2 doubles. Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien defeated Damen Seremet and Alex Wittnebel (6-4, 6-3) at No. 3 doubles.

Beaver Dam’s lone victory came at No. 1 doubles with Myles Nampel and Quentin Schroeder winning (6-2, 6-1) against Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe.

Watertown 6, Monona Grove 1

Chase Lindwall won the lone match for Monona Grove on Tuesday, April 26 with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Dylan Geske at No. 1 singles.

For Watertown, Owen Harris (7-5, 6-4) defeated Owen Dziedzic at No. 2 singles. Trevor Bird won (6-2, 6-2) against AJ Nelson at No. 3 singles. Jackson Barta won (7-6 (2), 7-5) against John Rathgeber at No. 4 singles.

Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke defeated Lincoln Metcalfe and Bode Kroll (6-0, 6-1) at No. 1 doubles. Sean Kelliher and Owen Zingler won (3-6, 6-3, 7-5) against Joseph Binzley and Carter Ryan at No. 2 doubles. Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks won (7-5, 4-6, 6-4) against Connor Davis and Dillon O’Brien at No. 3 doubles.

